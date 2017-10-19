Money Marketing

View more on these topics

DWP confirms it will lead pension dashboard project

By

However, it is believed legislation for the pensions dashboard will not be in place before the project is live

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has put an end to speculation the Government will not continue work on the pensions dashboard by confirming the Department for Work and Pensions will lead the project.

Writing in The Times, Opperman says: “There has been speculation as to whether the government wants to proceed with the pensions dashboard. I want to make it clear that this project will go ahead. The dashboard is a key part of our desire to ensure consumers are able to understand their pensions and plan properly for their future.”

Money Marketing reported earlier this month that responsibility for the pensions dashboard was expected to pass from the Treasury to the DWP.

Last week, the Association of British Insurers and the pensions dashboard project group set out a roadmap for what they see as the most critical decisions for Government to take on the dashboard.

The roadmap proposed introducing legislation to make sure all pension providers and schemes make their data available and suggested an implementation timetable and governance body are needed to establish the standards for those involved in the project.

Responding to Opperman’s commitment, ABI director general Huw Evans says: “I am delighted the pensions dashboard is being taken forward by the Government and that the hard work of the ABI and our partners to deliver a prototype will now be continued.”

He says: “The long-term savings industry will work closely with the Government on the next steps to help make this scheme a success for customers.”

Hargreaves Lansdown policy head Tom McPhail adds: “Given the technical challenges of the dashboard, and the demands of Brexit, it would be unrealistic to expect the government to bring forward legislation to make participation mandatory before the project has gone live.”

He adds: “Hargreaves Lansdown is committed to participating in the dashboard project and will continue to press the government to legislate at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Recommended

ABI announces interim pensions dashboard project

Interim project is hoped to stop any delays stemming from snap general election The Association of British Insurers is spearheading an interim project on the development of a pensions dashboard to prevent delays owing to the general election. The project to develop a prototype pensions dashboard system closed in May. The Government has paused its […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Vanguard changes pricing structure on mutual funds

Vanguard says the move follows feedback from platforms Vanguard has changed the pricing structure across its mutual funds to align it with the way costs are calculated among its peers. Funds across Vanguard’s UK and Ireland domiciled fund ranges now use swing pricing rather than single pricing, meaning that if the fund’s investors make large […]

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Standard Life advice arm buys Bristol firm

The acquisition is the fifth since Standard Life established 1825 more than two years ago Standard Life’s restricted advice business 1825 has acquired Bristol-based Fraser Heath Financial Management, which has £352m assets under advice. The deal is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2018. Once the acquisition completes 1825 will have more than […]

FCA defends fine against firm for late Gabriel return

The Complaints Commissioner has dismissed a complaint from a firm which disputed paying a £250 fee for filing its Gabriel return late, claiming it was affected by a flood. According to the Complaints Commissioner’s decision the FCA rejected the initial complaint because the return was filed late, the firm was sent several reminders, and no […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experience

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment