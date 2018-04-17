Money Marketing
Drip-feed Drawdown – A tax efficient pension income solution

As more clients than before are entering pension drawdown, your role as an adviser is so important in converting their pension pot efficiently into a regular income stream and ensuring this income is sustainable.

That’s where solutions like Drip-feed Drawdown are highly valuable.

In this film, Scottish Widows’ expert Roy Vickery looks at the benefit of using Drip-feed Drawdown, and how it can help you provide a highly tax-efficient income for your clients.

For more information on Scottish Widows’ Drip-feed Drawdown capability, visit scottishwidows.co.uk/DFD

Should UK advisers have a fiduciary duty to their clients?

As the UK advice market’s drive towards professionalism continues, advisers are questioning whether a new fiduciary standard would improve conduct and the reputation of the sector. Currently, advisers in the UK are bound by the FCA’s conduct of business rules but have no formal legal duty to act in the best interest of clients at […]

