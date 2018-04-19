Money Marketing
Drip-feed Drawdown – A tax efficient pension income solution

As more clients than before are entering pension drawdown, your role as an adviser is so important in converting their pension pot efficiently into a regular income stream and ensuring this income is sustainable.

That’s where solutions like Drip-feed Drawdown are highly valuable.

In this film, Scottish Widows’ expert Roy Vickery looks at the benefit of using Drip-feed Drawdown, and how it can help you provide a highly tax-efficient income for your clients.

For more information on Scottish Widows’ Drip-feed Drawdown capability, visit scottishwidows.co.uk/DFD

