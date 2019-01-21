Money Marketing
View more on these topics

What advisers can learn from new banking regulation

By

A look at the important take-aways from the senior manager regime’s previous implementation for those beginning their own preparations

The forthcoming extension of the Senior Managers & Certification Regime represents the next major regulatory change that gets to the heart of a firm’s culture, governance and operational considerations.

SM&CR implementation will not be a one-time activity. The regulations are designed to be iterative and to evolve as your business does.

To ensure you are meeting the FCA’s expectations from day one, it is important to allow enough time to establish, review and refine your approach ahead of the December deadline.

But SM&CR is not entirely new territory and the most proactive firms are looking to the banking sector to streamline their implementation roadmap. Below are the most important take-aways.

Senior manager buy-in
The laser-focus on individual accountability is one of the defining features of SM&CR, particularly at board level and across a firm’s senior management.

This will help ensure all senior managers are aware of the impact of the regime and their individual responsibilities.

FCA shows IFAs how duties might be split under senior managers regime

Achieving management buy-in from the outset helps demonstrate to the regulator that the firm has a strong commitment to robust governance and helps to ensure a smoother transition.

Firms that can demonstrate this from the outset are also likely to benefit from a better relationship with the regulator, with a lower level of scrutiny.

While senior management buy-in is an important and necessary first step for all firms, it is particularly crucial for groups and global matrix firms because the regime will impact all those with oversight of areas of the business, not just those based domestically.

Early analysis and preparation
Identifying which employees come under the various parts of the regime, and to what extent, is not a quick, straightforward process.

The more time devoted to this exercise, the higher the likelihood of success as it will provide an adequate period to review and refine the approach ahead of the implementation date.

Once the necessary individuals have been identified, the relevant documentation, including statements of responsibilities, needs to be prepared.

Engaging with affected individuals as early as possible will ensure they are involved throughout and provide adequate time to address any concerns or challenges that might arise.

It is important to engage colleagues from both the HR and compliance teams at this early stage to ensure that the implementation plan meets the requirements from the outset. Not involving either of these departments from this point leaves firms open to confusion and issues down the line, even resulting in potential implementation delays.

Governance
As one of the central pillars of the regime, governance is an area firms need to devote significant time to reviewing and considering in light of the changes.

Going forward, SM&CR will be one of the FCA’s primary tools for monitoring firms’ governance and culture, and we expect this focus to continue for the foreseeable future.

Compliance tip: How to avoid senior managers regime traps

The majority of firms are not set up with overlapping roles, job descriptions or prescribed responsibilities in the same way as SM&CR. These grey areas require detailed consideration to ensure there are no gaps in oversight.

The most successful examples of SM&CR implementation we have seen have been where governance structures are not only reviewed and amended to meet the new requirements, but where the processes surrounding regulatory reporting are also considered and amended to ensure they effectively evidence a firm’s compliance with the regime.

Training and awareness
Employees are essential in driving and embedding change across an organisation.

Successful firms engage and empower their staff, with clear communication to avoid confusion and address any concerns.

This is also supported by comprehensive, tailored training and competency programmes to ensure ongoing compliance.

Business as usual
Rather than reinventing the wheel unnecessarily, existing policies and procedures have formed the foundations of SM&CR in many businesses.

On top of these, new systems and controls are then developed as necessary to fill any gaps.

This can help to reduce the overall implementation time and also decrease the learning curve for employees.

Don Scott is technical director at TCC

Recommended
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

3D illustration of Ribs - Part of Human Skeleton.
19

Calls to change lifetime allowance for doctors ‘will fall on deaf ears’

Quilter has hit out at the possibility of changing the pension rules for doctors, saying the Treasury will not support separate provisions for different professions. In response to discussions between health secretary Matt Hancock and the Treasury last week around a potential exemption to standard lifetime allowance rules, Quilter pensions expert Ian Browne says arguments for […]
1

Advisers will overcome platform market struggles, Nucleus says

Advisers will continue to thrive in a difficult market environment despite the problems facing the platform industry, Nucleus says. Speaking to Money Marketing, Nucleus chief customer officer Barry Neilson says platforms will come under increasing pressure in the short-term with advisers demanding more agile technology to cope with growing customer numbers. Platforms that can harness […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Transact sees funds dip in fourth quarter

A volatile market in the fourth quarter of last year saw platform Transact’s funds under direction dip by 4.4 per cent to £32bn, latest results show. An update from parent Integrafin this morning sounds a positive note, however, that funds fell by less than major indices like the FTSE All Share and MSCI World, which […]
1

Five minutes with…Helm Godfrey’s Danby Bloch

Ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, this April, Helm Godfrey chairman Danby Bloch looks at getting graduates into advice and making adviser the ‘go-to gurus’ of finance What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession? There’s no quick fix, but there are lots of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com