Diversity at hedge funds falls to lowest level in a decade

The number of women hired or promoted at Britain’s top private hedge funds last year was at its lowest level for a decade, according to an analysis of regulatory filings by Reuters.

The news agency found that while the top 20 hedge funds took on 82 men in 2018, just seven women were hired or promoted as investment executives – a key role given the responsibility for client money decisions.

A review of CF30 filings by the news agency showed hedge funds lagged their peers in private equity, banking, tradtional asset management and insurance when it came to the rate of women with the function.

The proportion of female CF30s at British hedge funds was around 8 per cent, compared to nearly 20 per cent for private equity, and just over 25 per cent for traditional asset managers and insurers.

Major hedge funds told Reuters that while few women may be involved in trading positions, improvements had been made in other middle or back office positions like compliance and legal.

The proportion of female CF30s over the last decade, which Reuters’ analysis dated back to, averaged at 16 per cent, and did not make it over 23 per cent for the 20 top hedge funds.

Think-tank New Financial’s Yasmine Chinwala tells the news agency: “Hedge funds will all say they don’t get female applicants but are they even looking for them? Do they care? The data suggests no they don’t.

“Public scrutiny, and more specifically, mandated government-backed scrutiny…delivers results. These sectors have shown they are not going to make significant changes themselves without a big, concerted, external push.”

