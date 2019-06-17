Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ditch and switch poor SSAS providers, advisers told

By

Changing provider is easier than you think if service falls short of expectations

It was pleasing to note recently that the timescales for registering new small self-administered scheme arrangements with HM Revenue & Customs have started to come down – from several months to several weeks in some cases.

Indeed, for the past couple of years, the industry had been experiencing periods of up to six months between the initial submission to HMRC and its acceptance and registration of a new scheme.

While the “check first, register later” process remains in place – and, of course, is necessary to avoid scamming and liberation – the reduction in registration times should help advisers and clients plan a little more easily. For example, a time-sensitive investment might now be more achievable through a SSAS than before. So, with the position on new SSAS establishment improving, what of existing arrangements?

Given SSASs have been around for over 40 years now, and new ones continue to be written each week, the market is substantial.

I remember hearing a few years ago that there were around 5,000 SSASs without an independent trustee attached to them.

That is in addition to all the other SSASs out there which do have some form of professional support attached to them. That support can come in many guises – from a very basic and limited oversight service through to a full service offering where a provider acts as co-trustee, scheme administrator and joint signatory.

That said, many advisers and clients find the service and support they receive falls short of what they have received in the past from the provider. That could be due to a change of ownership, a change of personnel, a shift in focus of the business, and so on.

So, what can you do to improve matters? Well, the good news is that it is generally easier to deal with a poorly performing provider through an SSAS than it is through a Sipp.

This is because the Sipp provider is integral to the structure and operation of the Sipp wrapper itself. In order to extricate a client from the Sipp provider, it is necessary to physically transfer out to another. While this is commonplace within the industry, the process with a SSAS is different.

The SSAS provider is not integral to the SSAS in the same way a Sipp provider is to a Sipp. This is true even if the SSAS provider is co-trustee, scheme administrator and joint signatory to the scheme. It is also true even if the SSAS provider has provided all the deeds governing the scheme to date.

Hence, a poorly performing SSAS provider can simply be removed and replaced by another of the adviser’s recommendation and client’s choosing. Typically, this will be achieved via a deed of removal and appointment of trustee. If the existing provider is not performing the role of co-trustee, it will not have to be removed legally.

The investments within the SSAS can remain intact. This includes the SSAS trustee bank account. If the new provider offers a full service proposition, it will become joint signatory to the bank account, will be named as co-owner of the scheme assets and should offer assistance with these processes.

There is some confusion within the industry around the appointment of a new provider/trustee to a SSAS and its impact on the underlying investments. For example, we have heard some feedback recently where it was suggested to an adviser that a change of provider/trustee would result in stamp duty land tax being payable on the property held within the scheme. That is not the case – indeed, it may have been a desperate attempt by the existing provider to retain the scheme and income stream.

The generally accepted industry term for the process to appoint a new provider/trustee to a SSAS is a “SSAS takeover”. It is a buoyant field because of the size of the market.

A responsible new provider/trustee will first undertake a review of the existing SSAS to check it is a scheme it is happy to take on. This in itself can be a very helpful exercise for the adviser and client because it can help identify previously unrecognised issues within the scheme.

For example, it often comes to light that the split of the fund between the members has not been calculated recently, if at all.

Once identified, issues such as these can usually be put right and move the scheme on to a good footing, putting the adviser’s and client’s minds at rest.

David Fox is director at Dentons Pension Management

Recommended

Vodafone or Alphabet – will either be paying a dividend in 2022?

Digital disruption is creating all types of havoc across industries and now dormant areas of the market such as tobacco, telecommunications and utilities are starting to feel the pinch. Long seen as sectors with predictable cash flow generation protected by either regulation or dominant market positions, a number of these companies have unsustainability leveraged up […]

Fixed income webinar with Senior Client Portfolio Manager, Ewan McAlpine

The clouds of uncertainty six months ago have anything but cleared. Against an increasingly lacklustre global economic backdrop, and with additional uncertainty in the UK and Europe around Brexit and more globally around US-China trade, fixed income assets and their returns have proved surprisingly resilient in general and market volatility is surprisingly low. But the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Succession won’t waver on DB transfers as growth plans ramp up

Succession Wealth will revamp its focus on growth, acquisitions and specialised services with no plans to limit the amount of defined benefit transfers its advisers carry out. Despite complex rules, increasing supervision and negative attention on DB activity, Succession group communications and public relations director Mark Stokes says the group remains committed to providing transfer […]

Asset managers face delisting from UN responsible investing initiative

Fifty asset managers signed up to the United Nations’ for responsible investing could face being delisted for failing to show evidence of their commitment, according to the Financial Times.  The UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment is based on six principles which put environmental, social and governance concerns at the heart of mainstream investing. The asset […]
1

Now: Pensions petitions govt to end loophole for low savers

Master trust Now: Pensions has written to Chancellor Philip Hammond as part of a petition to end a loophole that sees 1.75m savers miss out on pensions tax relief. The letter from Now: Pensions chief executive Troy Clutterbuck to Hammond coincides with the launch of a campaign to make the way pension providers administer relief […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com