Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How are discretionary managers really putting portfolios together?

By

discretionary fund managers portfoliosUnder the skin of how outsourced investment firms decide on models

One of the ways the RDR has shaped the advice industry has been to increase the trend towards outsourcing investment decisions to discretionary fund managers.

The RDR arguably made the advice process overall more time consuming, with a growing understanding of goals-based financial planning and life coaching prompting more financial advisers to delegate part of the responsibility for clients’ investment affairs to professionals so they can focus on other aspects of the job.

A 2013 study by Investec Wealth and Investment, which was carried out at the dawn of the game-changing regulatory shift, found that 47 per cent of advisers used DFMs to some extent, and that an additional 10 per cent were planning to do so in the wake of the RDR.

DFMs have seen their discretionary assets grow to occupy an increasing portion of their total managed funds. For example, in September 2012 – shortly before the RDR came to fruition – Brewin Dolphin reported £25.9bn in total funds under management and £18.2bn in discretionary funds under management. Its discretionary FUM accounted for 70 per cent of the manager’s total FUM, but that number grew to 86 per cent by March this year.

Brewin reported total fee income growth of 15 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the previous year.

Fellow DFM Charles Stanley has seen similar growth in funds from its discretionary business. In September 2012, the firm had £15.6bn in total FUM, with £5.4bn, or 35 per cent, in discretionary FUM. Five years on from the RDR, and the company’s discretionary FUM, now worth £12.3bn, makes up 52 per cent of its £23.8bn total FUM.

The 2013 Investec research found that the most common reason why advisers chose DFM portfolios was to delegate the day-to-day investment management process (89 per cent), followed by gaining access to an investment professional (82 per cent) and reducing the administrative burden (73 per cent).

A popular way of delegating the investment management process while cutting down administrative tasks is through model portfolio services. These services include portfolio construction and ongoing investment management. Portfolios are often constructed and run by the DFM’s own research teams and fund managers, but how are they actually put together?

Recommended
1

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Merge-Mergers-700.jpg
2

Almary Green confirms merger with Norwich IFA Smith & Pinching

Almary Green, the advice firm led by Carl Lamb, has confirmed a merger with Smith and Pinching Financial Services, Money Marketing can reveal. In September Money Marketing reported Almary Green staff visited the Smith and Pinching offices, and there were discussions around a merged firm being floated on AIM. At that time the Norwich-based firms confirmed […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
2

FCA drops contingent charging ban as transfer specialists forced to take investment exams

Pension transfer specialists will have to get the same qualifications as an investment adviser in addition to the existing specialist qualification, the FCA has ruled today. After months of consultation, the regulator has produced new rules and guidance aimed at improving defined benefit transfer advice. While it has stopped short of a contingent charging ban, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com