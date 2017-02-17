Discover how to make your investments more diverse with RLAM’s Global Multi Asset Portfolios webinar

Join Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), for a webinar on 30 March at 2pm. During the update, Trevor will consider how various asset types have fared in 2017 and offer his outlook, using the Investment Clock model to illustrate his views.
