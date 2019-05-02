Money Marketing
Editor’s note: Disclosure is key when it comes to conflicts

Picking investments is, I am reliably informed, a frighteningly tricky business. It’s why more and more advisers are choosing to “leave it to the professionals”, as it were, and focus on financial planning. That, or join a firm with a tightly restricted panel to choose from.

But there are still a vast number who aren’t, and there are choices to be made, whatever advice model you operate under. This is where, in recent years, fund researchers, investment tool providers and support services have all been keen to offer an easier route to investments as well. There are almost too many examples of this, so the following is just a selection.

As of April last year, both Morningstar and FE now offer model portfolio solutions managed on a discretionary basis, in addition to their research. In December last year, Schroders-owned Benchmark Capital took a 49 per cent stake in another ratings agency, RSMR.

SimplyBiz recently acquired Defaqto. It already had its own funds, the Verbatim range, and an existing investment due diligence hub called Centra. It’s not just big names getting in on the act. There are some smaller players offering both compliance support services and discretionary management to advisers. Tavistock and Tatton are examples of this, but deny cross-selling exists.

Intelliflo may not be well-known outside IFA Land, but significant concerns have been raised by advisers about whether the back-office system will be used to direct clients towards solutions from new owner Invesco, to justify a price tag Money Marketing understands to be in excess of £200m.

You may think this all sounds innocuous. But when risk-profiling and investment research tools like Dynamic Planner start offering exclusive funds to match certain outputs, to my mind that is a significant development in how products are getting into advisers’ hands. This should be monitored, to ensure the way a tool feeds through to investment selection doesn’t present an excessive nudge in any direction. That’s not even to mention the hundreds of emails with “research” that land in my inbox from providers every week, with cherry-picked data or significant methodological flaws evidently designed to sway readers in favour of a particular product or specialist business area.

I also think there is a big discussion to be had about why independent analysts at firms that run best-buy lists are so keen to defend the reputation of the fund managers on them but, alas, that is a conversation for another day.

Chinese walls are all well and good. But it infuriates me when group companies simply pretend there’s no conflict whatsoever between them. It is impossible for any one individual, including myself, to be perfectly independent and free of influence. Yet it seems like the tools we are giving to advisers are hindering, not helping, the independent selection of investments and products in some cases.

Frequently, closer relationships between service providers make planners’ lives easier, which is great. But the companies adding links to capture more of the value chain need to prove they are shooting straight, and not just acting out of commercial interest.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1

