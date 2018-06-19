Money Marketing
View more on these topics

National IFA wants technology to solve ‘gender pensions gap’

By

National IFA LEBC is calling for technology to help older vulnerable clients handle their finances if their partner becomes critically ill or passes away.

LEBC says there is a need to promote financial capability in older couples and it has been shortlisted for an award where it could win the backing of a tech provider to deliver a new digital service for older couples.

LEBC director of public policy, Kay Ingram says a lack of confidence in financial matters feeds into the gender pensions gap, leaving clients vulnerable if their partner is to pass away.

Platforms best equipped to win retirement race

Ingram says: “We challenge the tech sector to identify solutions that encourage wider engagement around financial matters. We need to find a way for both partners to be informed and engaged in decision making so that this aspect of their affairs can be handled with more confidence at a time of stress.”

LEBC will work with an assigned tech provider to release a solution in October if successful.

Recommended

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Ros Altmann
15

Ros Altmann: My solution to the DB transfer advice debacle

The six million people in defined benefit pension schemes who could be enticed by the high transfer values on offer are causing much consternation among parliamentarians, the regulator and financial advisers. The FCA has found a significant proportion of transfer advice to be unsuitable or questionable. Its latest consultation suggests big changes to the way […]
1

How to keep the FCA happy on outsourcing arrangements

While advice firms can outsource activities, they cannot outsource their responsibilities Advice firms are busier than ever, leading an increasing amount to turn to third parties to undertake activities that would have once been dealt with in-house. Outsourcing can provide a solution for those under pressure to deliver on long-term objectives, while juggling the day […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
8

Paul Lewis: Financial advisers and journalists are one and the same

We must support each other more in our different roles. After all, we both exist for the same reason Why do financial journalists exist? I am sure that it is a question many IFAs ask, especially when they read things they think are wrong, dangerous or fail to end with “find a good, qualified financial […]

UK equity income outlook for 2018

Senior RLAM Fund Manager, Martin Cholwill discusses potential sources of volatility and opportunity in the UK equity income sector in 2018. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com