National IFA wants technology to solve ‘gender pensions gap’

National IFA LEBC is calling for technology to help older vulnerable clients handle their finances if their partner becomes critically ill or passes away.
LEBC says there is a need to promote financial capability in older couples and it has been shortlisted for an award where it could win the backing of a tech provider to deliver a new digital service for older couples.
LEBC director of public policy, Kay Ingram says a lack of confidence in financial matters feeds into the gender pensions gap, leaving clients vulnerable if their partner is to pass away.
Platforms best equipped to win retirement race
Ingram says: “We challenge the tech sector to identify solutions that encourage wider engagement around financial matters. We need to find a way for both partners to be informed and engaged in decision making so that this aspect of their affairs can be handled with more confidence at a time of stress.”
LEBC will work with an assigned tech provider to release a solution in October if successful.