Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Digital adviser claims it can cut length of advice by 70 per cent

By

A financial technology company has launched a digital advice and guidance platform that it claims can reduce the length of professional advice by between 70 and 90 per cent.

EValue says that its platform can deliver fully or partially automated advice and guidance processes.

The service can support traditional face-to-face advice and guidance, digital advice and guidance, or “self-service advice with guidance”.

The firm says this is done through the combination of “EValue technology, including application programming interfaces, tools and a stochastic asset model, with third-party technology, like identity and verifcation and data integration, and services from a network of providers.”

The firm will not offer at-retirement advice solutions as part of its package, though it does intend to launch this in future. It says that fully automated online advice can be done for Isa and general investment accounts, pre-retirement, and mortgage protection planning.

EValue chief executive Paul McNamara says: “The advice gap has never been greater or more dangerous – particularly for those approaching retirement. Over a third of the population might have a need for advice but haven’t yet taken it. Whether it’s due to high advice costs or not meeting advisers’ criteria, these people are calling out for help. Otherwise, they risk making the wrong decisions and potentially running out of money in retirement.”

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]
20

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]
6

Standard Life referred to FCA enforcement division over annuities

The FCA has referred Standard Life to its enforcement division over issues flagged up in a regulatory review of non-advised annuities. Last year Phoenix Group acquired Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance arm in a £3bn deal. Standard Life’s previous annuity sale practices were investigated by the watchdog as part of its thematic review into the sector. […]
2

FCA sets rent-to-own price cap

The FCA has decided to set a price cap in the rent-to-own market. Rent-to-own arrangements lease anything from furniture and consumer electronics to cars and engagement rings for a weekly or monthly fee, granting the option to buy at a later date. As part of its work on high-cost credit, the FCA says that a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Interactive Investor continues ‘listening exercise’ over future of ATS advised clients

Platform awaiting feedback from advisers before firm plans are revealed Interactive Investor has begun a “listening exercise” with advisers as it weighs up the future of Alliance Trust Savings’ advised clients. Advisers have said they remain uncertain over what will become of the ATS proposition after II – a major player in the direct-to-consumer market […]

Fund outflows continue as investors seek diversity

Investors continued to pull money out of funds in January, according to the Investment Assosication data. Targeted absolute return topped the worst-selling sector list for the fourth month in a row in January. Overall, investors continued their cautious sentiment. While investors withdrew slightly less from funds overall than the month before – £859m, compared to […]
1

Alistair Cunningham: Time to end tax meddling

As a result of incessant tinkering by previous chancellors, our tax system is more complex than ever before. Successive changes have added more reliefs, created tax traps for the unwary and, in many cases, introduced perverse incentives not to earn. The High Income Child Benefit Charge is one of the earlier examples of such poor […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com