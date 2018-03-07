Money Marketing
Difficult backdrop, but market to grind higher

Martin CholwillSenior Fund Manager, Martin Cholwill reflects on current conditions within the macro environment. He expects continued uncertainty in the UK economy and on the political horizon could provide a difficult backdrop, but remains positive that the stock market will grind higher.

Read the article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

