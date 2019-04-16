DFM Tatton assets jump 25%

Money Marketing
Discretionary fund manager and adviser support service provider Tatton Asset Management has increased assets under management at its DFM business by 25 per cent over the last financial year.

In a trading statement covering the 12 months to 31 March 2019, Tatton – which owns DFM Tatton Investment Management, support service provider Paradigm Consulting, and mortgage club Paradigm Mortgage Services – said that its DFM grew assets by £1.2bn to reach £6.1bn over the period.

Over the last six months, where markets have been most volatile, Tatton’s DFM reported a 7 per cent increase in assets.

Overall net inflows were £1.1bn over the last 12 months.

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added around 175 new firms to reach 1,393, while Paradigm Consulting also increased member firms from 368 to 390.

However, the firm notes that the support service business “has seen downward pressure on revenue from consultancy services and the impact of reduced flows on the Paradigm wrap platform”.

Tatton Asset Management has not reported overall group results in the trading statement, will full financials due next month.

Tatton Asset Management chief executive Paul Hogarth says: “The sustained growth in AUM and new firms using Tatton is confirmation that the service and proposition continue to resonate with IFAs and their clients by delivering consistent investment returns at a competitive market price.

“To the extent we are pleased with the mortgage services performance we are disappointed with the lack of growth of Paradigm Consulting, though it remains an important component of the group’s strategic makeup.  The group remains well positioned to achieve continued growth and deliver against its stated strategy.”

