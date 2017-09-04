Money Marketing

View more on these topics

DFM masterclass: markets, strategy and asset allocation

Watch Nick Georgiadis, Head of DFM, discuss asset allocation and investment strategy on Asset TV’s DFM masterclass.

In this masterclass on discretionary fund management, a panel of industry experts discuss their views on the current market, inflation figures, investment strategies, asset allocation and what they will be focusing on when managing portfolios over the next 5 years.

40 minutes structured learning time.

Learning outcomes:

  • How uncertainty can affect strategy
  • How to ascertain attitude to risk in portfolios
  • The impact of costs on the DFM sector

Watch here

Recommended

1

Lloyds plans sale of London headquarters

Lloyds Banking Group will soon sell off its London headquarters, according to reports. The bank stands to make £140 to £150m from a sale and leaseback deal on its 25 Gresham Street City office, according to the Financial Times. While the paper reports that Lloyds is likely to stay in the building under a long […]

Old Mutual splits off multi-asset business

Old Mutual Wealth is set to split off its multi-asset business as it prepares to break away from the Old Mutual group. Old Mutual says both its multi-asset and single strategy investment teams are strong enough to survive as separate, distinct businesses, before the group’s “managed separation” next year. The multi-asset arm will run by […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

EU Flags European Union 480

FCA offers more flexibility over Priips reporting

Firms advising on or selling Priips products will be allowed to choose whether or not they include personal performance projections alongside Key Information Documents, the FCA has said. In a consultation paper published on Friday, the FCA finalised its approach to performance projections under Priips rules, following its recent update on disclosure rules for the upcoming […]

Race track
2

People’s Pension boss: Advisers can meet auto-enrolment’s challenges

The introduction of automatic enrolment pension schemes in 2012 was a transformative move for the UK pensions industry. As a result, nearly 8 million people now save into workplace pensions via automatic enrolment, according to the Department of Work and Pensions. However, the journey doesn’t stop here and there are challenges ahead for advisers and […]

House-Home-Protection-Mortgage-700.jpg

Buy-to-let lender lines up £500m IPO

Precise Mortgages’ parent Charter Court Financial Services is close to announcing a £500m flotation on the London Stock Exchange. The firm was looking to sell last year, but switched its attention to floating, and Sky News reports this could be announced this week. Charter Court has hired Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays and EY to help […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment