DFM masterclass: markets, strategy and asset allocation

Watch Nick Georgiadis, Head of DFM, discuss asset allocation and investment strategy on Asset TV’s DFM masterclass.
In this masterclass on discretionary fund management, a panel of industry experts discuss their views on the current market, inflation figures, investment strategies, asset allocation and what they will be focusing on when managing portfolios over the next 5 years.
40 minutes structured learning time.
Learning outcomes:
- How uncertainty can affect strategy
- How to ascertain attitude to risk in portfolios
- The impact of costs on the DFM sector