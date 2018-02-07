Money Marketing
View more on these topics

deVere looks to hire more graduates

By

Business-People-Portfolio-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgInternational advice firm deVere is expanding its graduate training programme in a bid to plug “the impending financial adviser gap”.

The firm says it will be looking to take on around 125 graduates this year, a significant increase on the 94 graduates who filled the programme in 2017.

Trainees will work in many of the company’s international offices, including placements in Malta, Dubai, Malaga, Sydney and New York.

This expansion comes after a more difficult year for deVere.

In 2017 it announced that it would be closing offices following a change to the way overseas pensions – or QROPS – are taxed. At the time deVere said QROPS represented about 20 per cent of its business, although many were based in the EEA, so were unaffected by these changes.

The company also stopped providing pension transfer reports in February 2017 while the FCA conducted a “skilled person review” into the firm’s pension transfer advice.

deVere Group’s founder and chief executive Nigel Green says: “There is a pressing need for the sector to set-up and train and recruit the next generation of wealth management professionals to fill the impending adviser gap.”

He says this gap is being exacerbated by many advisers leaving the industry – due to retirement or the pressures of increasing regulation.

He adds: “At the same time global demand for sound financial advice was growing, with the baby boomer generation now heading into retirement and financial technology advances.”

Green adds: “We are confident we can attract the best grads to become the new industry leaders as deVere is heavily focused on new fintech solutions which we believe are the future of the industry.

“We provide hands-on experience, in-depth mentoring, training from leading institutions, the opportunity to work all over the world as well as formal industry qualifications.”

For example the adviser, which focuses on high net worth clients has recently launches In recent the month the adviser has launched a new crypto-currency app for customers.

Recommended

Pension-Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank
3

deVere pays compensation over pension transfer complaint

International advice firm deVere UK must pay compensation to a woman who complained about how the firm managed her overseas pension transfer. The complainant, Mrs M, transferred her UK pension into a qualifying recognised overseas pension scheme on the advice of a Cyprus-based business in 2008. The Cyprus business is outside the jurisdiction of the Financial Ombudsman […]

1

FCA launches pension transfer investigation into deVere

International advice firm deVere UK has agreed to stop providing pension transfer reports as the FCA launches an investigation into the firm. The FCA will conduct a so-called ‘skilled person review’ into the firm’s pension transfers after deVere entered a voluntary requirement with the regulator to “cease providing advice”. A spokesman for deVere says: “deVere UK wrote […]

1

Tenet launches internship programme to help 150 unemployed graduates

Tenet is launching a pre-employment and internship programme aimed at helping 150 unemployed graduates find paid internships in financial services. Together with the Financial Skills Partnership, Tenet is offering training facilities and supplying qualified trainers to participants in the 10-week Graduate Foundation College scheme. Graduates will become trained to RO1 standard and it is hoped […]

Risk profiling cover.jpg

Your Index-Linked Gilt Fund may not be as risky as you think

Index-linked, or inflation-linked, gilts can play an important role within an investor’s portfolio, and are a distinct asset class to conventional gilts. While index-linked gilts have a higher duration compared to their conventional counterparts, this duration figure is misleading as inflation-linked bonds do not tend to move in line with their conventional counterparts. Key to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Mel Kenny: Pro bono and volunteering benefits us all

I recently did some volunteering with the Personal Finance Society in helping facilitate its Discover Fortunes game at a school. For those of you who do not know much about it, it is a two-hour session that encourages sixth form students to think about a career in personal finance and listen to a financial adviser […]

2

Tim Sargisson: Why won’t consumers get the message?

The benefits of advice are clear, yet the industry still struggles to get consumers through the door As someone who is now accustomed to being variously described as “seasoned”, “experienced” and, in one case, a “veteran” of the industry, it is safe to assume I know something about the world advisers inhabit. Indeed, 30 years […]

FCA wins authorisation cancellation fee complaint

The FCA has survived a complaint where a firm wanted a fee charged for cancelling its authorisation refunded. The firm was charged a £1,300 fee after it missed the deadline to have its FCA authorisation cancelled. The firm initially complained to the FCA saying it was unfair the fee was charged because it understood it […]

Comments

    Leave a comment