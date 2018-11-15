Deutsche Bank appoints Tilney exec to head financial planning

Former Tilney executive Nick Reeves will join Deutsche Bank as the head of UK financial planning from January.

The Frankfurt-headquartered bank says the appointment continues a build out of its markets since UK chief executive Michael Morley was appointed in July 2017.

Morley says: “We are committed to building a model advice-led wealth management business in the UK and Nick’s proven experience both as a financial planner and a leader of a team of planners makes him ideal to head our UK financial planning business.”

Reeves has also held positions with Barclays and Grant Thornton.

Commenting on his appointment he says: “I am excited at the prospect of joining the Deutsche Bank Wealth Management UK leadership team at a time when the business is poised for growth.

“I am looking forward to building its credentials with private clients in the UK.”