Dennis Hall: Why we are reducing portfolios to just one fund

If you agree with the premise that funds with high charges generally underperform those with low charges, then you must also agree a portfolio that accrues high costs will generally underperform one with lower costs.
And if you accept this, the obvious conclusion is to hack away anything that increases that cost.
Switching from higher-priced active funds to lower-priced passive funds reduces costs at the fund level, but what about at the portfolio level?
This question has been nagging me for some time and, over summer, I vowed to do something about it.
Are model portfolios still on point?
I deal with portfolio cost issues by using a platform with the lowest costs for the service and functionality we need. Platform charges are between 12.5 and 15 basis points, which are competitive. But with our portfolios typically holding 12 or more funds, the costs of rebalancing soon mount up.
Could we deliver a better client outcome by only having one fund?
Our research is not quite complete but the early indications are that we could. And even if we cannot do it with one fund, it looks very doable with two, especially within Isa and Sipp tax wrappers.
This then raises other questions, such as “will my clients buy it?” and “does this threaten my business?” The latter really gets to the heart of what value clients think you bring to the table.
For the past decade or so, my conversations with clients have mostly been about financial planning needs rather than portfolio management. Knowing they are on track to achieve their plans is more important to them than the underlying asset allocation.
Yet would they really buy a single fund strategy, even if I could prove it would be better for them? It would be confronting the “all my eggs in one basket” argument and the strange and pervasive desire for humans to make things more complex than they need to be (complexity bias).
So, I asked the question among those clients with seven figure portfolios. I figured if I could convince them, I could convince my other clients. There was surprisingly little resistance, particularly as we could demonstrate efficiency gains leading to better performance and more simplicity in their lives.
Our investment proposition has always eschewed active or third-party discretionary fund managers, and our portfolios are mostly populated with Dimensional and Vanguard funds, so it was a relatively small step to mentally let go of a multi-fund portfolio and to embrace just one or two.
I anticipated it would be a tougher sell to my clients but we have already seen a few million pounds of new money go straight to single fund propositions without push back.
There will be transactional cost savings in relation to rebalancing and fewer hidden costs incurred depending on how the fund is being priced (toward true offer or true bid). It should also reduce the time spent on rebalancing activities, which should be reflected in lower adviser charges too.
Dennis Hall is managing director of Yellowtail Financial Planning
Absolutely agree.
This frees up so much more of your time to do what is important for your client which is the planning.
The only downside is the FSCS risk of one fund in an investment being only £50k, increasing to £85k next year. However, the chances of an asset manager going to the wall and having to meet liabilities out of client funds is negligible.
Is this not a data-free assumption? Is not the fund’s forecast returns and previous track record (noting the adage ‘past performance is not a guarantee of future returns’), the appropriate measure?
If Dennis Hall is happy to lump all of his clients into a single fund that’s fine. I assume he is looking for comments by saying so, however, and I must say that I would not be happy with that approach, having seen some reasonably big falls in a few funds that you wouldn’t have expected that from, over the years.
I would, generally, use four or more funds, myself, but it depends on what I feel suits each customer. I also tend to mix passives and actives.
Whether or not it is easy to get your theory over to a client is neither here nor there, when it come to what might be right or wrong, however.
When it comes to “efficiency gains leading to better performance” good luck with proving that one.
What if that one fund tanks, ala 7IM? I get the cost aspect and certainly Vanguard Lifestrategy has done very well, albeit in a broadly untested market. However you are ultimately diregarding the fundamental principle of diversification in favour of concentration risk for a few basis points.
I get the need to reduce costs. I get your ambivalence for investment selection. But does that binary selection increase risk?
Mr Hall seems to suggest that performance is a poor second to planning. I suggest that he revisits the situation after the next major correction.
No, sorry, I just don’t agree at any level. No fund, no strategy, no ‘idea’, will work all the time and so the risk of getting something wrong increases if we put all our client’s eggs into one basket, which is what this is.
Keep it very simple, yes, but don’t lose sight of the benefits (and, yes, costs) of diversification. Even very, very good fund managers can make mistakes, as history shows us all too regularly.
Does anyone know how the GAM problem will unfold? Did anyone see it coming? I couldn’t imagine having to deal with that if all of my client’s money was tied up in one of the affected funds. A bad idea, sorry.