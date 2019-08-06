Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Dennis Hall: Clients should know, simpler fees are higher

By

I was talking with AJ Bell chief executive, Andy Bell, recently about fees. I’ve long been a fan of his and was curious to hear about the naysayers he’d encountered as a fledgling Sipp provider with a product costing a fraction of other Sipps at the time. I wondered if his experience could help me crystallise my thoughts about various competing fee models that are exercising my mind.

Later I caught the train back to Exeter and had a couple of uninterrupted hours thinking about what we’d discussed. I channelled my inner Carl Richards (author of The Behaviour Gap) and created a sketch to encapsulate my thoughts, reproduced here.

The big shift for me came from Andy reframing my angst about low versus high cost or ad valorum versus fixed fees, by suggesting we’re basically looking to charge in a fair way, whilst at the same time keeping things simple.

Complexity arises when you try to hide just how expensive (or unfair) the charges are, but it also becomes complicated when you ask people to pay only for what they use. The fairest charging structure would itemise all the individual components and charge according to usage – that is charges for time spent, pages printed, postage costs etc. The pricing menu would be complex and a real turn off.

I know this to be true because I recently engaged an architect who ended up charging me for each meeting and for each printed A2 diagram, and for anything else they could identify and charge for. I found myself becoming increasingly frustrated and uncomfortable and began questioning whether any of the meetings were necessary. It might have been the fairest way to charge, but I hated it and I sacked the architect. I now understand the client who did the same to me several years ago when I proposed a charging structure that was both lower and fairer than the ad valorum fee he’d been paying elsewhere. Don’t underestimate the power of simplicity.

AJ Bell’s charges combine both aspects, a charge based on assets under management and a menu of charges for things like trading, valuations and drawdown. The difficulty with menu pricing (apart from the complexity) is it is very hard to inflation-proof. There is resistance each time charges need to increase.

When I initially drew the diagram, I imagined the sweet spot was going to be at the base of the curve, but it isn’t. A fair charging structure is going to involve some complexity and the extent will depend on the type of work you do and the types of client you work with. Somewhere along the curve there will be an optimal balance between fairness and simplicity. Wherever you place the ‘X’ there is going to be compromise.

I’ve used this chart a couple of times with clients/potential clients to explain our approach to charges, and it’s been well received. I’ve found that the fee conversation, when framed in the context of fairness versus complexity, becomes easier. OK so it’s a small sample set, but the shift has been to move conversations away from price and to talk about what is fairness and simplicity.

Dennis Hall is managing director of Yellowtail Financial Planning

Recommended
3

Blog: A blueprint for a fairer SJP

Another weekend, another Sunday Times dig at SJP. This time, the paper has got hold of a few internal documents that give us a better idea of what it takes to get your bonuses and overseas conference invites as an SJP adviser, as well as how SJP planners could present charges to their customers. The […]

Bitcoin-700x450.jpg

FCA clarifies crypto assets regulation

The FCA aims to provide greater clarity on crypto assets regulation with the publication of its final guidance document to help firms understand what they need to do to be compliant. The regulator says most respondents to its consultation earlier this year supported the proposals put forward. It has made some amendments for the final […]

Phil Wickenden: Cut your systems some slack

Deadlines work. They work because they focus the mind and create urgency. They work to get us to file our taxes or finish a project. They’re an external lever for the work we have to do. On the other hand, pudding works too. You don’t need an external force to encourage you to eat pudding […]

Testing the Foundation

The global economy isn’t headed into recession, at least not yet. This month, David Lafferty, Chief Market Strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management, examines current capital market and portfolio risks for signs of recession. Click Here for Capital Market Notes

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Choosing DFMs – client service drops while fees stay top

There’s been a seismic shift among advisers towards outsourcing the investment management part of their financial advice process. The main beneficiaries have been discretionary fund managers. Financial advisers have long held ambivalent views of DFMs. Many advisers have always struggled to see what value a DFM would add to their clients’ investment performance and still […]

FCA accused of using ‘tactics to maximise anxiety and stress’

A complainant says the FCA may have been using tactics to “maximise anxiety and stress” by imposing tight deadlines on firms it approaches with requests for information. Complaints Commissioner Antony Townsend has also called on the FCA to reconsider its policy on call recording in light of the complainant’s case to increase transparency. The complainant […]
1

Drawdown popularity rises again

The popularity of drawdown as a retirement option is on the up again, latest data suggests. Half of consumers opted for drawdown between April 2018 and April 2019, compared to 36 per cent that took an annuity and 14 per cent taking a cash lump sum, according to EValue’s Pension Freedom Index. The study analyses […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com