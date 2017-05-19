Demand rises for IHT tax shelters

Research suggests an increasing number of clients are using investments such as Aim-listed shares and enterprise investment schemes to shelter their estate from inheritance tax.

The Financial Times cites a report from Intelligent Partnership which suggests more financial planners and their clients are turning to investments designed to make use of business property relief.

Business property relief schemes only require clients to survive for two years to bequeath them free of inheritance tax, rather than the seven years needed for gifts.

The research says the average minimum subscription for new business property relief investments has fallen from almost £50,000 for products launched before June 2016 to £13,810.

Intelligent Partnership says: “We believe this change is particularly relevant to people who are subject to a potential IHT bill in the range of £15,000 and £40,000.

“Clients in this group may previously have found BPR solutions unfeasible due to their minimum subscriptions, usually £50,000 or more, but now they are able to meet the lower limits and invest an amount which just offsets their potential IHT liability.”