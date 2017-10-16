Money Marketing

View more on these topics

DB transfer permissions soar

By

defined-benefit-pensionThe number of firms with permissions to advise on defined benefit pension transfers has soared since the pension freedoms, Money Marketing can reveal.

Data obtained from the FCA shows that in April 2015, there were 2,751 firms with permission to undertake the regulated activity ‘advising on pension transfers and opt outs’.

As at September this year, that number had increase to 4,789, a 75 per cent increase.

While businesses with this permission may not necessarily have conducted defined benefit pension transfer business, the figures point to a steep rise in firms looking to cash in on advising on switches away from safeguarded benefits.

Data obtained from the FCA also shows that, since the freedoms, at least 50 firms have had their pensions transfer permissions removed at the request of the firm, sometimes following discussions with the FCA.

Four firms have had all of their permissions removed as a result of specific FCA action over the period.

In total, 351 firms have had their permissions to conduct all regulated activities removed since April 2015 following a request from the firm, of which some will related to DB transfer business.

The FCA recently included 92 firms in its review of the DB transfer market, visiting twelve of them during the process.

The regulator published feedback from its review earlier this month, listing among its concerns the relationship between introducers and pensions advice firms.

It said that common issues included failing to account for personal circumstances sufficiently, not matching needs and objectives with the recommendation, and inadequate assessment of risk tolerance.

Recommended

Govt eyes 2,000 more staff to deal with Brexit

The Government is trying to stop its resources being overstretched by Brexit as it looks to take on another 2,000 staff. While civil service headcount has already gone up by 1,500 since the referendum vote, ministers are each now vying for a cut of additional personnel being brought on board, according to the Financial Times. […]

Bellamy-David-2012-700x450.jpg
48

SJP under fire again over charges and exit fees

Clients of St James’s Place have attacked the firm over what they say is an opaque charging structure and punitive levels of exit fees. The Sunday Times was asked to examine what retired solicitor Arnold Rosen had been charged by SJP between 2009 and 2015 after Rosen could not work out the level of charges […]

Leap of faith: Will performance fees restore trust in active managers?

Performance fees are in the spotlight, but will they work for active managers? Fund managers are starting to rethink how they charge as big names take on the competition with new performance-linked models. Last week, Fidelity International announced a radical move to a so-called fulcrum fee, igniting a debate on whether performance-aligned fees could be a […]

Businesswoman

Lloyds to acquire Zurich’s UK workplace business

Lloyds says the deal is a signal of its commitment to the financial planning and retirement sector Lloyds Banking Group is to buy Zurich’s UK workplace pensions and savings business in a deal that is expected to partially complete in the first quarter of next year. The Zurich business has more than £15bn assets under […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Compliance tip: Mifid II transaction reporting and legal entity identifiers

Transaction reporting Transaction reporting is the reporting of information about trades in reportable financial instruments, such as shares, ETFs, VCTs, investment trusts and structured products. Reporting covers purchases, sales and modifications of reportable instruments. Mifid II proposes important changes to these obligations which will potentially affect all investment firms. Some exemptions will apply. For instance, […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 16th October 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Sponsoring companies will be overjoyed. An excellent way of ditching long term liabilities.

    The time has long since come when it is probably advisable to avoid investing in those firms that still have final salary schemes.

  2. Whittington Dick 16th October 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Indeed, Harry. Whichever way the wind blows, though, you can safely bet your last penny that it will be another field day for the ambulance chasers irrespective. Still, should keep the FCA in superannuation for a few years more. Good-oh! Pol-Roger all round then!

Leave a comment