Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SimplyBiz expands DB transfer referral panel

By

SimplyBiz has added independent firm Onvestor to its defined benefit pension transfer referral panel.

According to the firm, the panel offers solutions to advisers who do not operate in the defined benefits transfer market, however, are required to meet the needs of their clients.

The panel is part of the firm’s ‘SimplyRefer’ proposition, which includes estate planning, will writing, later life lending, care funding advice, protection, PMI and secured loan referral services.

The SimplyBiz Group compliance director Gary Kershaw comments: “I am delighted to welcome Onvestor to the DB transfer panel as they offer a unique proposition which combines technology with a sound advisory model.

“We already work closely with Onvestor on a service which helps member and client firms of the group find suitable solutions for less profitable clients, so we are confident of their client-centric approach and the attention they pay to the detail of their operational processes.

“In recent months we have seen the demand for advice on pension transfers remain fairly level but, with a number of firms exiting this area of advice, I felt the time was right to add another partner to what is already a very comprehensive panel of specialists.”

Onvestor chief executive Michael Basi adds: “We are particularly pleased to be joining The SimplyBiz Group’s pension transfer panel.

“Onvestor is dedicated to ensuring clients receive suitable, positive, outcomes, especially in the vitally important area of pension transfers, empowering consumers so that they can safeguard their financial future.”

Recommended

Tax relief data – the story behind the numbers

One of the main headlines from HM Revenue & Customs’ recently-published raft of pension statistics is flexible pension withdrawals hit a new high of just over £8bn in the 2018/19 tax year- up £1.5bn from just the year before. The other story you may have seen is the minor scandal over the change to how […]

FOS Sipp complaints up 86%

Sipp complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service increased 86 per cent to 3,811 in the 2018/19 financial year. FOS says the rise in Sipp complaints is the biggest contributor to an overall increase in pension complaints which were up 40 per cent to 7,449 in the same period. Within the category of pension and investment […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Quilter Cheviot poaches from Brooks Macdonald and Charles Stanley for investment management team

Discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot has hired a further four investment managers across its regional offices. The DFM has looked to rivals in its market for the hires, as Richard Wayne-Wynne joins from Brooks Macdonald in London, and Daniel Schieber joins from Charles Stanley in Salisbury. Quilter Cheviot has also hired WH Ireland’s former head […]

Redington names a trio of new MDs amid series of promotions

Investment consultancy firm Redington has announced a series of promotions to drive future growth in the business. It will see all the promotion of Sebastian Schulze, Nick Samuels and Lee Georgs to managing director. Schulze, who joined the firm in September 2010, has been promoted to managing director in the investment consulting team and will […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Vertical integration still on the table for Australia after parliamentary backing

A key parliamentary committee has rejected legislation to end vertical integration in the Australian financial services industry. The Senate Economics Legislation Committee within the Australian parliament has today knocked back the proposed legislation, which could effectively have outlawed cross-selling. Committee chair Jane Hume says current legislative protections are “sufficient enough to ensure money held in […]

Lucy Brown: Convincing clients of protection on unlikely assets

It can be a tough job convincing clients of the importance of protection alongside their mortgage. Many think they do not need it as they are covered through work, are fit and healthy, or the policy they took out years ago will still be enough, despite changing circumstances. The conversation can be hard enough when […]

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves assets near £98bn despite lower flows

Hargreaves Lansdown saw a drop in flows in the first four months of 2019, during which the investment platform saw net new business of £2.9bn, compared to £3.3bn in the same period last year. In a trading update Hargreaves Lansdown said that while the beginning of year started slowly, new business flows picked up during […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com