SimplyBiz expands DB transfer referral panel

SimplyBiz has added independent firm Onvestor to its defined benefit pension transfer referral panel.

According to the firm, the panel offers solutions to advisers who do not operate in the defined benefits transfer market, however, are required to meet the needs of their clients.

The panel is part of the firm’s ‘SimplyRefer’ proposition, which includes estate planning, will writing, later life lending, care funding advice, protection, PMI and secured loan referral services.

The SimplyBiz Group compliance director Gary Kershaw comments: “I am delighted to welcome Onvestor to the DB transfer panel as they offer a unique proposition which combines technology with a sound advisory model.

“We already work closely with Onvestor on a service which helps member and client firms of the group find suitable solutions for less profitable clients, so we are confident of their client-centric approach and the attention they pay to the detail of their operational processes.

“In recent months we have seen the demand for advice on pension transfers remain fairly level but, with a number of firms exiting this area of advice, I felt the time was right to add another partner to what is already a very comprehensive panel of specialists.”

Onvestor chief executive Michael Basi adds: “We are particularly pleased to be joining The SimplyBiz Group’s pension transfer panel.

“Onvestor is dedicated to ensuring clients receive suitable, positive, outcomes, especially in the vitally important area of pension transfers, empowering consumers so that they can safeguard their financial future.”