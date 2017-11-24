Money Marketing

View more on these topics

‘Defined ambition’ pensions back on table with new MP inquiry

By
Work and Pensions select committee chair Frank Field

The Work and Pensions select committee is launching a new inquiry into defined ambition pension schemes, which were legislated for but not fully implemented in 2015.

The inquiry will consider whether collective defined contribution arrangements can give better outcomes than traditional DC plans, how they might be governed and whether seriously underfunded defined benefit schemes could change their pension contract to CDC, along the lines of Dutch plans.

They are commonplace in the Netherlands, Canada and Denmark.

The committee argues that CDC schemes take the big central decision of pension freedoms out of retirement planning, and reduce much of the risk. They would also be more suitable for infrastructure investments than traditional DC schemes, argues the committee.

The committee says its ongoing inquiry into pension freedoms has highlighted the general level of mistrust and disengagement with pension plans, at a time when policymakers are keenly looking for ways to get people to plan and save much more for their retirement.

Advocates of CDC schemes argue that they provide greater assurance of retirement income and more efficient pooling of costs and risks among members than traditional DC, but do not impose the burden of underwriting an onerous pension promise on employers, says the committee. It cites studies by the RSA and Aon Hewitt estimating that CDC could have delivered 33 per cent better pension outcomes than traditional DC over the past half-century.

Detractors argue that CDC may further fragment the pension landscape, suffer from lack of demand, and run counter to the trend towards greater individual freedom and choice in pensions.

The Pension Schemes Act 2015 created by the 2010-15 Coalition Government defined “shared risk/defined ambition” or CDC as a distinct pension category. However, regulations under the Act to bring them into effect have not yet been introduced. In October 2015, the Government announced the plans would be shelved indefinitely so as not to distract from other major reforms such as auto-enrolment and pension freedoms.

Committee chair Rt Hon Frank Field MP says: “What the select committee is aiming for is to retain some of the best features of company schemes in a different age when employers are no longer willing or able to sustain the burden of final salary promises to employees, who could instead club together and pool the risk themselves.”

Recommended

Autumn Budget: Personal allowance to increase

In today’s Autumn Budget Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the personal allowance will rise to £11,850 per year from April 2018. The increase will mean a typical basic rate taxpayer will be £1,075 better off a year than in 2010, Hammond said. The higher rate tax threshold will also be increased to £46,350. Hammond promised to […]

1

Autumn Budget: Action plan to unlock £20bn of ‘patient’ investment

Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced the Government will today publish a ‘patient capital’ action plan that aims to unlock £20bn of new investment in UK scale-up businesses. A patient review was announced a year ago and was touted as part of the Government’s industrial strategy to increase productivity and drive growth through breaking down the obstacles […]

ChrisHill_Hargreaves

OMGI transfers £63m Isa accounts to Hargreaves

Old Mutual Global Investors is to transfer £63m worth of Isa accounts to Hargreaves Lansdown. OMGI plans to move its 3,200 Isa customers to Hargreaves with effect from 24 February 2018 and stop its Isa service on the 27 February. The asset manager says the decision comes as clients increasingly demand online access to the Isa […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Little details make the difference to great advice

Never forget that everything counts. Every aspect of your business says something about who you are, what you value and the kind of experience a client can expect to have should they choose to give you the time of day. Brochures, employees, products, packaging, wallpaper, flowers, absence of flowers – each small detail is communicating […]

Data shows few investors to benefit from doubling EIS limit

Doubling of EIS tax relief limits announced in this week’s budget would likely impact a very limited group of investors, with only 150 individuals using the full existing limit of £1m in 2015/2016. Government data published last month shows that figure was slightly down from previous years. In 2014/2015 and 2013/2014 160 and 195 individuals respectively reached […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment