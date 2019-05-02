Defaqto launches guide to help advisers on default pension funds

Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The independent financial advice business Defaqto has today launched its 2019 guide to workplace pensions default funds.

The analysis reveals the key factors advisers should be aware of, understand and consider when reviewing default funds.

The guide serves as a resource to allow advisers to compare schemes and assess performance, as well as counting towards continuous professional development requirements.

The analysis identifies a number of key areas to consider when reviewing default funds including governance, cost and regulation.

All workplace pension providers known to Defaqto were asked to contribute to the study.

Factors tracked include the fund management structure and investment approach, asset classes available, performance, charges and the considerations given to ESG.

Defaqto says many workplace pension providers report that nine out of 10 savers remain in their pension default fund.

Therefore the guide aims to give a comprehensive overview to allow advisers to confidently recommend a scheme based upon factual evidence.

The Competition and Markets Authority underlines the role that advisers have to play in ensuring optimum retirement outcomes for people – having recently highlighted potential problems in the ways the investment consultant and fiduciary management markets worked.

Their report identified that pensions schemes could benefit from more diverse and impartial advice.

Defaqto head of insight and consulting David Cartwright says: “With some of these attributes, such as manager structure, investment approach and attitude to responsible investing, the choice of provider and fund might come down to the investment beliefs of the employer or their adviser.

“However, in terms of the other more objective features, such as risk-adjusted performance and charges, some providers and funds are clearly more competitive than others.

“Bearing in mind the diversification in providers and clients, and their respective needs and objectives, it is not surprising that no individual default fund outperforms its peers in every subject area considered.

“That said, it is notable that some default funds consistently compare well to their peers across most subject areas, and arguably these represent the greatest opportunity for advisers to evidence value for money and deliver good outcomes for clients.”

Govt accused of ‘sneaking out’ pensions tax figures

Former pensions minister Steve Webb has accused the government of “sneaking out” new figures that show pensioners are paying more income tax on their pensions than previously thought. Earlier this week HM Revenue and Customs published annual figures showing pensioners paid £17.9bn in income tax on their pensions in 2016/17 and £18.4bn in 2017/18. But […]

Is three a crowd?

The pension versus Isa debate has raged on and off for years. Les Cameron, head of technical at Prudential, asks if three’s a crowd.   I think the debate was arguably settled by pensions freedom when the biggest downside of pensions – limited access and poor death benefits – was fundamentally changed. Total access, albeit with […]

Cooling nominal growth has been negative for emerging markets

Hiroki Hashimoto, Senior Quantitative Analyst provides an update of the positioning of our Investment Clock model and allocation within our Multi Asset funds. He argues that cooling nominal growth has been negative for emerging markets, but the outlook for the next few months could provide opportunities to buy dips in this area. Read the blog […]

Guide: how to… certify your pension scheme

Certification is highly complex and surrounded by a minefield of information and auto-enrolment jargon, which can make it very difficult to understand. However, for many employers it is a necessary process that must be executed successfully.

