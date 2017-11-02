Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Editor’s note: Decumulation charging needn’t be a danger

By

Should clients be charged the same way in accumulation as they are in decumulation? The majority of advisers still use percentage charges in the run-up to retirement, and a new study – the subject of our cover story this week – suggests that the market plans to keep them in place for decumulation for some time to come.

There is a compelling argument that ad valorem charging is not in the interest of some clients post-retirement, when it would have been in the accumulation phase.

Imagine an individual with no spouse, family or dependants. They don’t want to give anyone their hard-earned money when they pass away, not even a charity. They want to enjoy life while they can. Maybe they prescribe to the belief that the last cheque they should write should be to the undertaker, and that it should bounce.

A pure percentage model also provides a disincentive to steer wealthy clients with plenty of assets elsewhere towards sufficiently aggressive drawdown. As pot values fall, so do the fees the adviser makes, so there can be a conflict in recommending a course of action that would leave you out of pocket.

Cover story: Are adviser fee models right for post-retirement clients?

But how big a sub-set of decumulation clients are these types of individual really? Much more common is that, by sticking to an ad valorem charging model post-retirement, advisers will see a slow bleed in fees for the same work, if not more work, when complex tax and estate planning comes into the picture, and are actually left poorer than they should be.

Undoubtedly, more advisers will begin to move more towards fixed or hourly charges for decumulation work though. The increasing levels of sophistication with which firms can monitor costs can ensure they know exactly when they aren’t getting paid for the work needed, or when a percentage fee isn’t actually adding value to the client. (See examples in our story of advisers reducing the frequency of review meetings while keeping ad valorum structures for some clients.)

It is perfectly understandable that advisers are looking over their shoulder at the noises the FCA made in its review of the asset management sector that position it  towards an all-in fee model which is more closely aligned with fixed fees, and this will surely speed up the trend.

But the answer to how decumulation clients should be charged is, as with pretty much everything else in advice: it completely depends on what the client wants. Tell them why you are charging them how you are, and why that offers them the best value, and everyone can retire happy.

Recommended

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

Standard Life Aberdeen faces $10bn in withdrawals since merger

Merger and performance concerns have led $10bn (£7.6bn) in outflows from Standard Life Aberdeen, according to a new analysis. Standard Life Aberdeen was the worst-selling fund house this September, the month after the pair merged, according to research from Morningstar and the Financial Times. Its record over the first nine months of the year is […]

9

FCA proposes provider contributions to FSCS

Product providers will have to contribute more to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme under new proposals outlined by the FCA today. After an industry consultation, the regulator is proposing that product providers will have to contribute around 25 per cent of the compensation costs which fall to the adviser funding classes. Money Marketing understands the […]

China: growth defence or another debt-fuelled boom?

By Douglas Turnbull, Head of Chinese Equities at Neptune Following recent stimulus efforts from Beijing, Neptune’s Douglas Turnbull examines how the government’s long-term reform agenda can be balanced with supporting growth and addressing structural challenges, and the investment opportunities arising from this.Click here to read more Important information: Investment Risks Neptune funds may have a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Lessons to be learnt

Half of advisers think qualifications are too expensive

Half of advisers think qualifications are too expensive, according to a Money Marketing survey. Our latest reader poll shows that 57 per cent of respondents rated adviser qualifications as too expensive. 39 per cent said they were priced about right. Just five per cent responded saying they thought adviser qualifications were actually too cheap. The […]

Pension - thumbnail

‘Rigorous’ DB transfer redress calculation welcomed

The FCA’s latest guidance on calculating unsuitable DB transfer advice redress has been welcomed by the market for being more fair and rigorous. The FCA last week published guidance on how pension transfer complaints should be handled. The regulator started a consultation in March to update how redress is calculated for unsuitable pension transfer advice. The guidance […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

What the Bank of England rate rise means for pensions

Today’s historic Bank of England rate increase will give pensions a “modest boost” but heralds a warning for those planning to transfer out of their final salary pension. The bank today announced an increase in interest rates from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent; the first rise in a decade. While many pointed to […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment