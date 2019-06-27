Money Marketing
Deciphering dangerous dividends

Richard Marwood,
Senior Fund Manager

RLAM’s Equity Fund Managers, Richard Marwood and Niko de Walden, help us decipher dangerous dividends, discussing the three factors involved in a company’s ability to convert earnings into dividends.

Niko de Walden,
Fund Manager

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Money Marketing

