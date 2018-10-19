Money Marketing
View more on these topics

DB transfers drive new business as AJ Bell reports growth

By

Emerging-Market-Growth-Growing-General-700x450.jpgDefined benefit pension transfers have helped push strong results for AJ Bell this year as the business prepares to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Full year trading results released today show the platform recorded £1.8bn of DB transfers in 2018.

This is down from £2.3bn in 2017 but still above previous years’ figures.

Assets under administration at the business increased 16 per cent to £46.1bn.

AJ Bell’s 2017 and 2016 AUA were £39.8bn and £31.8bn respectively.

Total customer numbers also grew in 2018, up 20 per cent to just under 198,000.

Bell says there is also continuing demand from advisers for the business’s platform services.

Customer numbers for its platform were up 30 per cent from 2017 to £5.9bn at 30 September this year.

Platform AUA is up 25 per cent to £38.6bn with net inflows of £5.9bn.

AJ Bell is planning to float around January after plans for an IPO were confirmed in March this year.

It was confirmed in September that advisers will not be eligible to become shareholders when the business floats.

Chief executive Andy Bell says: “We are progressing well with our plans for a main market listing on the London Stock Exchange at the end of the year or beginning of 2019. Whilst markets have become more volatile since the period end, our business model and market position remain fundamentally strong.”

Recommended

Sunset-Desert-Arizona-Cactus-700.jpg

FCA sounds climate change warning on pensions

The FCA is proposing new measures to force financial services firms to disclosure how they disclose climate change risk as it zones on in the investments pension funds make. The regulator has released a discussion paper today looking atthe effects that climate change and switching to a low carbon economy will have on the UK’s […]

Pension tax cuts cost 125,000 savers relief

Around 125,000 savers lost out when the annual allowance limit was cut from £50,000 to £40,000 in the 2014/15 tax year, according to government documents. Royal London policy director and former pensions minister Steve Webb pointed to the findings this morning in an archived government note as the firm launched a new policy paper  on […]
4

SJP shares sliding as £100bn AUM mark approaches

Shares in advice giant St James’s Place are “irrationally” undervalued given the firm alone makes up 12 per cent of the advice market, analysts have said. SJP had £96.6bn in assets under management in August and is expected to surpass £100bn when it releases its interim report on Q3 later this month. Shares in the […]

Investment clock economic update

In the latest Investment Clock economic update, Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, discusses the implications of the US Federal Reserve’s recent hike in interest rates and upcoming French presidential election. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

SJP plans 10-day blackout for replatforming

Advice giant St James’s Place will block access to its investment platform for 10 days while it migrates services to a new provider. SJP tells Money Marketing that the work will affect online service ability for clients between 19 October and 29 October. A spokesman says: “SJP will carry out essential maintenance to our systems as part […]

Can advisers really beat the market downturn?

This summer saw the S&P 500 rule headlines for enjoying the longest-running bull market in history. Yet, as per the old adage, what goes up inevitably comes down, and it is the job of advisers to manage clients’ portfolios accordingly – either directly or via the third-party investment services they use. A crude assumption might […]
4

Tom Hegarty: Should paraplanners be Level 4 qualified?

There is currently no minimum qualification level, but the majority of advisers think this needs to change The role of the paraplanner is a relatively new one and its definition and responsibilities can differ hugely between firms. According to the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, the role can be broken down into four key […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com