Money Marketing
View more on these topics

DB transfers remain subdued Royal London results show

By

Royal London continues the trend of subdued defined benefit transfer activity at major pension providers in its half-year results published today.

The mutual reports life and pension sales decreased 4 per cent in H1 2019 to £5,8bn compared to £6.1bn in H1 2018.

It says this was primarily due to a reduced level of DB transfers as new individual pension sales also decreased by 10 per cent to £3.2bn in H1 2019 from £3.6bn in H1 2018.

This was all partially offset by higher workplace pension sales from new entrants to existing schemes and new scheme wins.

Workplace pension new business sales increased by 6 per cent to £1.9bn in H1 2019 from  £1.8bn in H1 2018.

Royal London chairman Kevin Parry says: “First half trading was robust. Our asset management won new mandates on the back of strong investment performance across asset classes. New business in pensions was marginally lower reflecting the industry-wide reduction in defined benefit transfers, offset by higher workplace sales.

“Consumer and protection traded in line with expectations, making excellent progress in the Irish market.

He adds: “Royal London is well prepared for Brexit and will continue to monitor carefully any developments that might affect our business and customers. We will keep customers informed of significant developments relevant to their policies.

“We continue to maintain a robust capital foundation to allow us to invest in our future core products and propositions while also innovating to deliver better outcomes for customers in underserved markets.”

Recommended

SFO charges second person in ethical investment probe

The Serious Fraud Office has charged another former director of ethical investment scheme Global Forestry Investments for alleged frauds concerning the company between August 2010 and December 2015. Omari Bowers has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery, and misconduct in the course of winding up. He was charged by postal requisition with three offences […]

Dog-Face-Best-of-Breed-700x450.jpg

Invesco and Woodford top ‘dog’ fund list

Invesco and Woodford Investment Management have topped Bestinvest’s Spot the Dog list of underperforming funds. For the third time in a row, Invesco has been named “top dog” for both the number of funds and value of assets held in them. More than £11bn of assets spread over six funds are highlighted on the list […]

Woodford trust to consider new managers

The board of Neil Woodford’s Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc is monitoring and assessing all options in regards to management options, which could result in a new manager being appointed. According to a statement this morning, the board “intends to engage with a broader range of third-party managers in order to undertake a full assessment […]
1

FOS faces criticism for new funding structure plans

The Financial Ombudsman Service has been criticised for its consultation on proposed funding changes that would see the proportion of the income it receives from its levy compared with case fees re-balanced. In a call for input response on the consultation, the Building Societies Association suggests the funding proposal goes against the “polluter pays” approach […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA probes alleged market manipulation

The FCA is looking into the circumstances surrounding a short-selling report on litigation finance company Burford Capital, which alleges it was a victim of illegal market manipulation. Buford accused hedge fund Muddy Waters of a short-selling attack based on its analysis of market data in a stock exchange statement published today. Last Tuesday (6 August), […]

L&G to launch pensions tracing service for IFAs

Legal and General’s retail retirement arm is set to launch a pensions tracing service through the acquisition of consolidation company MyFutureNow. The deal for an undisclosed sum aims to boost Legal and General’s proposition in the retail and workplace markets. MyFutureNow provides a service that allows customers to trace their lost or forgotten pension pots, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com