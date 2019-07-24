Money Marketing
DB transfers hit £60bn since 2015, Royal London FOI reveals

Steve Webb

Defined benefit transfers have passed the £60bn mark since the pension freedoms started in 2015, a Freedom of Information Act Request reveals.

Provider Royal London asked The Pensions Regulator to supply the 2018/19 data on the volume of transfers out of DB pension schemes and the value of those transfers.

It also asked the watchdog for the latest estimate of 2017/18 data on the same basis.

The FOI was submitted by former pensions minister Steve Webb who now works for Royal London as director of policy.

It finds that well over a third of a million people have transferred over £60bn out of DB schemes in the last three years.

The breakdown of the number of transfers and value of transfers by financial year is contained in the table below.

Webb says: “These figures show the continuing huge interest in using pension freedoms to access pension rights in a more flexible way.

“Although the volume of transfers has probably passed its peak, large numbers of people are still interested in seeing whether reshaping their pension benefits would be in their interests.

“It remains the case that staying in a DB scheme will be the right answer for most people, but there may be individual reasons why a different combination of pensions would give a better outcome. In such cases it is vital that there continues to be a supply of impartial and expert financial advice for those considering making such a big decision.”

RDR/FAMR review to exclude DB transfer concerns

The FCA will exclude the rules around defined benefit pension transfers in its review to assess the effectiveness of the RDR and the Financial Advice Market Review within the industry. In an update today on its May call for input, the regulator says it will also leave out potential changes on the funding of the Financial […]
Pensions trade body launches DB transfers guidance

The Pensions Administration Standards Association has today launched its guidance on defined benefit transfers. The template has been created in cooperation with the pensions regulator and announced today at event in London with the pension minister Guy Opperman as a guest speaker. Created by PASA’s DB Transfers Working Group, the trade body says that its […]
PFS: FCA’s DB transfer data is not representative

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards has said the FCA’s data on defined benefit data is not representative and risks spooking the public and insurers. Last week, the FCA said it would step up its supervision of DB transfer advice as its fresh data showed a significant majority of clients were being told to […]

Platforms’ drawdown solutions vital to good advice, says 7IM

Platforms that have well-developed drawdown solutions will be best placed to help advisers navigate clients through retirement, says Seven Investment Management. 7IM head of intermediary Verona Kenny says platforms with strong offerings in the drawdown space are vital for proper client management. Speaking to Money Marketing, Kenny says: “Challenges for advisers to navigate include ensuring […]
2

Incoming PM Johnson should reform tax relief  

There is an opportunity to abolish the tapered annual allowance and reform pensions tax relief more widely under Boris Johnson’s incoming government, experts say. The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip was elected leader of the Conservative party today and will take over as prime minister tomorrow. Johnson beat off challenger and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt […]

