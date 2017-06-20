DB transfers: Half of advisers use contingent charging

A survey of advisers has revealed that half still charge on a contingent basis for defined benefit pension transfers.

A poll conducted by AJ Bell shows that 50 per cent of advisers conducting DB transfers are getting clients to pay for them by paying a percentage of the transfer value, and only receive payment if the transfer goes ahead.

A quarter charge a fixed amount and 16 per cent charge on a time-cost basis.

Contingent charging, where fees are dependent on a product sale or particular recommendation, has been on the FCA’s agenda for a number of years. Figures including former director of long-term savings and pensions Nick Poyntz-Wright and chief executive Martin Wheatley both expressed concerns over the practice while at the regulator.

While the regulator’s current guidance says that contingent charging is a “higher risk” approach compared with time-costing, and that “firms operating contingent charging should ensure they have adequate controls in place to manage this risk,” it has not given any more specific instructions with regard to the potential biasing effect the practice could have on DB transfer recommendations.

Are the days of contingent charging numbered?

At a conference organised on DB transfers yesterday, former FCA technical specialist Rory Percival said he would “seriously suggest” advisers move away from contingent charging models to those that charge for advice, not execution.

AJ Bell head of platform technical Mike Morrison says: “A lot of the DB transfer process can be affected by behavioural bias. Post-RDR we must remember that ‘advice’ is the product and that advice not to transfer could and will be for many the most suitable outcome. This is particularly relevant where advisers are operating any form of contingent charging.”

