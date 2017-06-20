DB transfers: Half of advisers use contingent charging

A survey of advisers has revealed that half still charge on a contingent basis for defined benefit pension transfers.
A poll conducted by AJ Bell shows that 50 per cent of advisers conducting DB transfers are getting clients to pay for them by paying a percentage of the transfer value, and only receive payment if the transfer goes ahead.
A quarter charge a fixed amount and 16 per cent charge on a time-cost basis.
Contingent charging, where fees are dependent on a product sale or particular recommendation, has been on the FCA’s agenda for a number of years. Figures including former director of long-term savings and pensions Nick Poyntz-Wright and chief executive Martin Wheatley both expressed concerns over the practice while at the regulator.
While the regulator’s current guidance says that contingent charging is a “higher risk” approach compared with time-costing, and that “firms operating contingent charging should ensure they have adequate controls in place to manage this risk,” it has not given any more specific instructions with regard to the potential biasing effect the practice could have on DB transfer recommendations.
Are the days of contingent charging numbered?
At a conference organised on DB transfers yesterday, former FCA technical specialist Rory Percival said he would “seriously suggest” advisers move away from contingent charging models to those that charge for advice, not execution.
“I seriously suggest you move to non-contingent charging. The value is in your advice, not your execution” @rorypercival #PensionDebate pic.twitter.com/b19GVmorF8
— GreatPensionDebate (@PensionDebate) June 19, 2017
#pensiondebate Totally agree with @Cunningham_UK over stance on insistent clients re DB transfers. Walk away….
— Peter Blackburn (@peterblackburn) June 19, 2017
- 67 per cent will only do so as part of a full financial plan.
- 89 per cent carry out an initial triage process to determine whether a full transfer process is appropriate.
- 99 per cent carry out a full attitude to risk/capacity for loss assessment.
- 76 per cent include cash flow modelling for the client as part of the transfer assessment.
More encouraging to learn that 89% of advisers complete an initial triage process to determine the transfer. Which would lead me to conclude that the majority of the 50% who are contingent in their charges have already assessed the appropriateness of the transfer based on the fact that they may well walk away (without being paid) if they felt it was not in the clients best interest in the first instance?
The other 11% must be order takers/transaction advisers? Good luck to you.
1% of advisers don’t complete an attitude to risk/ capacity for loss on the transfer – they are clearly taking the mickey out of the survey…surely? Critical Yield 13% and cautious investor anyone??!!
99 per cent carry out a full attitude to risk/capacity for loss assessment.
Can we separate these two as they are not the same thing albeit interrelated. I would suggest that of the 99% that assess ATR, much fewer do not assess Capacity for Loss properly, a concern expressed many times by the FCA and by Rory Percival himself. There is in fact imho a lack of guidance here from the FSA. “While attitude to risk is an important consideration, suitability is not just about making investment selections that reflect a customer’s attitude to risk”
The bulk of the value we add on this subject must surely be in the advice provided rather than the implementation. But that is not to say that there is no value in the product. It does seem also that advice not to transfer is equally as valuable as advice to transfer
Contingent charging doesn’t seem to fit well with us type of service
As an aside is “bias” the new buzzword we have to put up with?
How can we call ourselves a profession if half do this work on a contingent charging basis? It would appear that 50% don’t value their own time and expertise. How depressing.
Looking more closely at the numbers, I’m a bit confused. The article says that 50% do it on a contingent basis and “a quarter charge a fixed amount and 16 per cent charge on a time-cost basis”. Are the other 9% doing it for free?