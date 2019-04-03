DB transfer values spike in March

Pension transfer values spiked last month, the latest index from XPS Pensions Group shows.

The index uses the example of a defined benefit scheme to a 64-year-old member who is currently entitled to a £10,000 annual pension starting at age 65, increasing each year line with inflation, to track trends in transfer values.

The index ended March nearly £10,000 higher than February at £244,900, and had peaked even higher at £251,000 during the month.

There was a 6.2 per cent difference in highest and lowest value of the index over the month – the greatest monthly fluctuation since the index started in April 2015.

March’s figures also represented the highest intra-month peak and the highest month end since the index’s inception.

XPS head of DB growth Sankar Mahalingham puts much of the movements this month down to gilt yields, which fell by as much as 0.35 per cent, and ended the month around 0.3 per cent down.

He says: “Gilt yields were observed to drop markedly during the period from 19-22 March, around the same time as debate and votes in the House of Commons led to a change in the proposed Brexit date. It is likely that further Brexit-related developments will continue to drive market movements for the foreseeable future.”

Inflation also had a slight uptick during the month of 0.15 per cent, but ended up falling back to its level at the endof February.