DB transfer values hit another record high

Defined benefit transfer values hit records highs this month, according to XPS Pensions Group’s latest index.

A sharp jump was recorded from a benchmark level of £247,400 at the end of July to £258,200 on 21 August.

XPS notes that some scheme members have opted to pay for updated calculations as transfer values have risen, with an increase in the number of members requesting a transfer value more generally continuing to increase.

A significant fall in gilt yields during August outweighed the impact of a small fall in inflation expectations to drive transfer values up.

XPS partner Mark Barlow says: “The impacts of recent volatile markets have seen transfer values increase steadily over the last two months…Although there is a lot of uncertainty around the future of the financial markets, an increase in transfer values will mean we are likely to see a lot of members investigating their options.

“Trustees and sponsors should ensure that members considering long term irreversible decisions are being provided with sufficient education and support to enable them to make the right decision for their circumstances and financial futures. We would also recommend schemes consider how the substantial changes in market conditions have affected the funding strategy and whether, in light of this, the transfer value basis remains appropriate.”

XPS Pensions Group’s Transfer Value Index shows the estimated cash transfer value of a 64 year old member with a pension of £10,000 a year with typical inflation increases. The value changes over time with market movements. Mortality assumptions are reviewed periodically.