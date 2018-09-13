Money Marketing
DB transfer values fall slightly in August

Defined benefit pension transfer values fluctuated mildly during August with a small fade over the month, according to the XPS Pensions Group transfer index.

The reading was £233,000 at the end of July and £232,000 at the end of August.

The difference between maximum and minimum readings was £4,100, or around 1.7 per cent.

XPS Pensions Group DB growth head Sankar Mahalingham says transfer values remained steady during August, continuing the trend seen since September 2017.

He adds the movements of gilt yields and inflation remained stable during August.

The index tracks the transfer value that would be provided by a DB scheme to a member aged 64 eligible for a pension of £10,000 each year from age 65.

