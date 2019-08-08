Money Marketing
DB transfer values and activity increase during July

By

Transfer values rose during July 2019 while the number of defined benefit transfers also increased, according to consultants XPS Pensions Group.

It runs XPS Transfer Watch made up of two indexes that monitor market developments which affect transfer values and how much transfer business it has administered internally.

The first index – XPS Transfer Value Index – looks at what drives transfer values for an example member, as well as how many members are choosing to take a transfer value.

It shows the estimated cash transfer value of a 64-year-old member with a pension of £10,000 a year with typical inflation increases.

This increased steadily from £240,800 at the end of June to £247,400 at the end of July and was driven by a reduction in gilt yields over the month.

The second index – Transfer Activity Index – recorded an increase in the number of transfers that the administration business processed during July, compared to recent months.

XPS Pensions Group says the transfers processed imply an annual equivalent of 0.98 per cent of eligible members left their scheme, compared to 0.87 per cent last month.

Despite the increase, it adds this still remains below the average seen over the last 12 months of 1.13 per cent.

These readings [see table below] are the first since the FCA published a consultation in which it proposed to ban contingent charging where the amount an adviser is paid depends on whether the transfer goes ahead.

The consultation closes on 30 October, with any changes expected to be implemented in early 2020.

XPS Pensions Group partner Mike Barlow says: “The continuing fall in gilt yields is driving transfer values towards record levels. In fact, the end of July interest rate, net of inflation, was the lowest month end figure recorded since the inception of the Transfer Value Index.

“It is only recent slowdowns in life expectancy improvements that have stopped the index hitting record levels this month. However, transfer activity appears to be unaffected, remaining relatively stable at an annual rate just below 1 per cent.

“We have been concerned for some time about the obvious conflicts of interest that arise when advisers are paid more if a member transfers their benefits and the FCA’s consultation is an important step towards safeguarding members’ benefits.

“However, a ban could suppress transfer activity as advisers withdraw from the market and members are put off taking advice because of the up-front fees. It is important that pension schemes put in place a process now to ensure their members have access to high quality advice when they need it.”

Meanwhile a survey carried out by Prudential, shortly after the FCA published its consultation, revealed that half of advisers predict they will do less DB business in the future if the regulator’s proposals progress.

Prudential UK ran adviser webinars on DB transfers and surveyed the views of attendees. More than 700 people responded.

Just under a quarter (24 per cent) of advisers surveyed said they were not active in the DB market. When they were removed from the overall results, half of those who remained (50 per cent) predicted they will do less DB business.

The results showed 14 per cent said they will stop doing DB transfers altogether, while 36 per cent of advisers said they do not think there will be any impact on their business.

Prudential UK head of technical Les Camerson says the results back up the FCA’s view that the proposals are likely to result in a “contraction” in the DB transfer market.

Money Marketing

