Money Marketing

View more on these topics

DB transfer rules leading to unnecessary caution among advisers

By

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpgAdvisers say that FCA rules could be leading to too much caution on defined benefit transfers.

While many are calling for greater clarity from the regulator, a new survey by Aegon shows that nearly three-quarters of advisers actually think the rules could be stopping some DB to defined contribution transfers that should go ahead.

37 per cent said the existing guidance is unclear, and 39 per cent think it is clear enough, but overall, the majority think the regulations as they stand are resulting in too much caution.

73 per cent say offering more DB transfers would be positive.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “No two clients are the same, and transferring from a DB scheme and giving up a secure income for life is certainly not right for everyone. With an ever growing demand from clients looking at this option, advisers are keen to see how the FCA will update its guidance following their consultation. Clear, updated guidance will allow advisers to offer their services with confidence without feeling they have to be unnecessarily cautious.”

Recommended

Pension savings-2015
11

FCA pays PwC £75k for DB transfer redress report

The FCA has paid PwC at least £75,000 to review how clients who receive bad pension transfer advice should be compensated. The regulator set out its proposals in March for updating its methodology to calculate redress for customers who were given unsuitable advice to transfer out of a defined benefit pension scheme, after asking PwC […]

DB transfer suspensions: Where are they now?

After a raft of firms have been forced to suspend defined benefit transfer business, advisers are still little clearer over when services will resume. Demand for DB transfers is still running high, but finding enough support for the workload has become problematic with a number of firms either having permissions suspended or voluntarily agreeing to […]

5

Graham Bentley: Why advisers should worry about the FCA’s platform market study

Platform gurus have recently been opining on the FCA’s deluge of market studies; in particular questioning the point of the Investment Platforms Market Study. As Lang Cat consulting director Mike Barrett saw it: “You can’t help wondering whether the more detailed areas of focus are structured to prove (or disprove) a problem the FCA is […]

A modern horror story

Every day a quick scan of the news reveals some new horror that will change the lives of those involved forever – the unlucky accident on the way to work, a tragic illness that cuts a young life short or the holiday accident that leaves more than just a scar to cope with. We barely […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

charlie palmer

FCA gives banned network boss two weeks to pay £86,000 fine

Banned former network boss Charlie Palmer must pay a more than £86,000 fine to the FCA within two weeks, the regulator said today. The FCA published a final notice on 19 September, after Palmer’s appeal to the Upper Tribunal was unsuccessful, which says that his £86,691 fine must now be paid within 14 days. If any […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA warns of fraudulent Rathbones clone firm

The FCA has warned consumers a clone firm of Rathbones Investment Management which has been operating under the name of “Rathbones Brothers”. According to the FCA, fraudsters are using or giving out the details under the name of the UK wealth manager  with a false email, website and phone number. The FCA warns that scammers may […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow - £25,000 to £45,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment