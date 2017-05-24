DB transfer numbers hit 80,000 in one year

FOI reveals extent of transfers out of defined benefit schemes over the last year

The Pensions Regulator has estimated that a total of 80,000 transfers were made from defined benefit pension schemes over the last year.

Following a Freedom of Information request, published earlier this week, TPR says between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017 DB schemes reported 67,700 transfers out.

But it says because not all schemes reported how many transfers they carried out, it estimates the true figure is more like 80,000.

TPR says it does not hold information to compare with previous years.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, active membership of open private sector DB schemes stood at 600,000 in 2015, less than half the 1.4 million in 2006.

This compares to 1.6 million actives overall in 2016, according to the Pension Protection Fund.

Money Marketing reported last week on the level of mounting concern around the demand for DB transfer advice and worries that problems are building up for the future.

Separate figures published last week from the City of London Police show losses from pension scams hit a record high in March of £8.6m.