DB transfer activity ticks up as market fails to cool

By

Pension transfer activity has ticked up over the last month, latest data suggests, bucking an impression that the market was beginning to cool.

The latest XPS Transfer Activity Index has shown a slight increase in the number of transfers that the administration business processed during May compared to the month before.

The transfers processed imply a slightly higher proportion of eligible members cashed out, at 0.94 per cent in May compared to 0.87 per cent in April.

Transfer values were also boosted by a fall in government bond yields over the month, but ended May slightly down on their figure at the end of April.

An example member would have received £241,500, compared to £242,300 at the end of the previous month.

XPS Pensions Group senior consultant Mark Barlow says: “Transfer values continue to run near record highs and, with the current political uncertainty, it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll fall significantly in the near future.

“There’s been a slight increase in members transferring during May. The index seems to be settling at a figure of around 1 per cent of eligible members transferring each year but we will see whether the current high transfer values result in more members taking a transfer in the coming months.”

Nest confines tobacco investments to ashtray

The state-backed master trust National Employment Savings Trust says it will be dropping tobacco from its investments. In an announcement today, the auto-enrolment scheme provider says the decision is based on the expected future performance of the tobacco industry. It points out stricter worldwide regulation against tobacco products, increasingly aggressive legal action by governments and […]

Just looks to save more costs on drawdown business

Pension provider Just has said there is “scope for further cost reductions” in its loss making UK income drawdown business after already slimming down its operations in the area. Ahead of its AGM today, Just says that other loss-making initiatives such as its US care business which have also recently been “rationalised” form part of […]

