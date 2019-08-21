DB and Sipp complaints dip down

Sipp and defined benefit transfer complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service have dipped slightly in the first three months of the financial year.

FOS publishes complaints data on a quarterly basis running in line with its financial year.

In Q1 2019 – April to June – it received 178 complaints about occupational pension transfers and upheld 35 per cent of them.

By contrast it received 184 new complaints for the same period in 2018, and upheld 32 per cent of them.

For Sipps, it received 906 new cases in Q1 2019 and upheld 62 per cent, and in Q1 2018 received 922 complaints and upheld 59 per cent.

Across all products in Q1 2019, it received 136,681 new enquiries and 70,304 new complaints – with 12,538 complaints passed to an ombudsman for a final decision.

In May FOS published complaint figures for the overall 2018/19 financial year showing Sipp complaints increased 86 per cent.

According to the ombudsman service, around 60 per cent of the 3,811 Sipp complaints were about provider due diligence.

The next set of FOS figures will be published in September and relate to complaints broken down by individual firm. These are published twice a year and will give a clearer view of how many complaints have come in after notable Sipp provider failures in recent months.

A FOS spokeswoman says: “We continue to receive hundreds of complaints a week about pensions – including personal pensions, Sipps and DB pension transfers. Most financial advisers haven’t ever had a complaint. As long as advisers continue to treat their customers fairly, it’s likely to stay that way.”