Data dive: Sterling Corporate Bonds under the microscope

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss
The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]
DB liabilities pass £700 billion for FTSE 100
The funding liabilities for defined benefit pension schemes at FTSE 100 companies rose to £705 billion by the end of last year according to research by JLT Employee Benefits. JLT’s report, based on the IAS19 numbers disclosed in an organisation’s most recently published annual report and accounts, found that only 19 FTSE 100 firms still provide a […]
Fidelity sets aside further £19m for DC admin error
Fidelity has set aside a further £19m to cover potential liabilities from an administration error in its defined contribution pensions business, which dates back to the end of 2016. Accounts for FIL Holdings (UK), published on Companies House on 22 December, reveal the firm has increased its provision by £19m from £3m, as at 1 […]
Bank advice gets personal
High-street moves out of guidance and into IFA territory
Natixis video: Making smarter use of asset classes
Content supplied by Natixis Global Asset Management This video from Natixis Global Asset Management focuses on Active Share. One strategy for the smarter use of equity investments is ensuring you get what you pay for. According to the company, looking at Active Share can give you a better perspective on where performance comes from. Active […]
Govt hails early impact of stamp duty cut
The Government claims its flagship Budget policy to scrap stamp duty for first-time buyers has already had a significant impact. In November Chancellor Philip Hammond The Chancellor Philip Hammond ended the tax for FTBs on properties worth up to £300,000. At the time the decision was dismissed by the Office for Budget Responsibility, who said it would not […]
Platform Health Check: What does each platform really cost?
Money Marketing has teamed up with Platforum to bring you the latest pricing data for all the major platforms. Advisers: compare how much your platform costs with the rest of the market below.
Mifid II: The unintended consequences for stockpickers
Today sees the start of the new Mifid II requirements for the investment management industry, one of the EU’s most ambitious packages of financial reforms. Designed to provide greater investor protection and transparency across all asset classes, the directive represents the most notable change in UK equity capital markets since the ‘Big Bang’ in 1986. […]
