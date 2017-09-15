Money Marketing

Daniel Godfrey joins L&G governance group

Godfrey also recently launched a fund, The People’s Trust

By
Godfrey Daniel Investment Association 2015
Daniel Godfrey is the co-founder of the People’s Trust

Former Investment Association chief executive Daniel Godfrey is joining the governance committee at Legal & General Investment Management.

Godfrey, who has recently launched a fund, The People’s Trust, will join a team of seven, headed by Dermot Courtier, who is also the head of L&G Mastertrust.

L&G IGC was set up by Tony FiIbin who stepped down from the group in August to join independent trustee Capital Cranfield as a non-executive director.

The IGC oversees the workplace and savings pension schemes run by L&G, which currently manages £18.8bn in pensions schemes.

Commenting on Godfrey’s appointment. Courtier says: “In light of our increased focus on governance and value for members, we are pleased to welcome Daniel to the IGC. He brings a wealth of professional expertise that strengthens the team.

”The number of L&G’s schemes and members is increasing daily as a result of autoenrolment and organic growth, and the IGC needs robust processes in place to ensure we not only meet but exceed our statutory obligations and so achieve the best-value outcomes for contract-based scheme members.”

LGIM head of DC Emma Douglas says: “Good governance is crucial for the IGC. Daniel is a well-known and well-respected industry figure, and his knowledge and experience will bring new strengths and fresh perspectives to an already impressive team.”

