Danby Bloch: Test yourself on your investment tax planning knowledge

General investment account funds usually require tax planning each year. The most valuable clients tend to have them, yet many advisers have not kept up to date with the main tax rules and how they can affect net returns.

So here are some test investment tax questions I have knocked together to help you check your understanding of them. Not being up to date with the knowledge could leave you vulnerable to accusations of poor advice from the clients you should value most.

You might argue that you do not actually need to know this stuff; that the platform you use will do it all for you. But this would be wrong; you certainly do need to know the principles. The platform might not have the right answers, either because it is deficient in some way or, more likely, as it has been fed the wrong information.

You need to be able to check. You also need to be able to explain the principles to your clients.

Most importantly, though, you can’t do the tax planning unless you understand the principles. Required planning could include rebalancing asset ownership between spouses or civil partners, making pension contributions, deciding how much to withdraw and when from assets subject to capital gains tax, choosing appropriate tax wrappers, and much more besides.

Tax planning is something that clients with GIA investments need to do each year and for which they are prepared to pay – because it is worth it. So, how did you get on?

Danby Bloch is chairman of Helm Godfrey and head of editorial strategy at Platforum