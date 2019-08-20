Money Marketing
Danby Bloch: Labour’s Land for the Many and proposed tax changes

By

Details of proposed tax policies that could end up in the Labour party’s next manifesto

Labour’s draft plans for the taxation of property and related proposals have received surprisingly little attention, considering how radical they are. In these politically febrile times, a general election followed by a Labour government led by Mr Corbyn is eminently possible. Financial advisers should be aware of the possible implications for themselves and their clients.

The proposals are contained in a 72-page official Labour Party document called ‘Land for the Many’, which was published in June this year. The lead author is the well-known writer and environmentalist George Monbiot. As he says in his preface: ‘The report proposes radical but practical changes in the way land is used and governed’.

What did attract some press coverage was the proposal to replace inheritance tax with a new gifts tax, under which recipients would pay income tax on gifts and bequests once a lifetime threshold of £125,000 had been exceeded.

Exchanging the donor-based inheritance tax with a donor-based accession tax has been on the Labour Party’s back burner for many years and has attracted some support for the principle from across the political spectrum. More recently it was brought out for an airing in the Intergenerational Report from the Resolution Foundation in May 2018 and then reappeared a few months later in a paper from the left leaning think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research paper.

Land for the Many does not yet represent agreed Labour Party policy.  But it does provide a very good idea of the direction of travel. It affects anyone who owns property – whether as homeowners, buy to let, farmers, business owners and managers or property-owning businesses.

A basic principle is the government should set an explicit goal to stabilise house prices. So if clients are assuming property prices will keep rising, here’s notice that a future government will try to stop it. A suggested vehicle for this strategy is the proposed Common Ground Trust, a non-profit institution that would help people buy their own homes by buying the land on which a home sits (if asked to do so) and renting it to the homeowner.

Buy to let property owners are a special target. Tenants should have much more security of tenure and rents should be capped.

Council tax should be replaced with a new progressive property tax based on property values and paid by a property’s owners rather than its occupants. Valuations should be updated annually, with empty homes and second homes taxed at higher rates. Business rates should be replaced with a land value tax based on the rental value of commercial land.

The good news is if the party accepted the proposal, Labour would phase out stamp duty land tax for people who buy their own homes – but not for other property. What’s more, the rate of capital gains tax on second homes and investment properties should be raised to “at least in line with income tax rates”.

The report proposes the establishment of an English Land Commission, which should undertake a review of the tax exemptions given to landowners, although the changes “should aim to restrain these fiscal privileges without harming family farms”.

The annual enveloped property tax that targets offshore property owners should be increased and extended to cover all property – not just residential – and the current £500,000 threshold should be removed.

These are just the main tax proposals, which are part of wider proposals for property including rent controls, requirements to apply for planning permission for existing and new second homes and holiday lettings and major changes to the planning rules. And then there are the other tax and related proposals: higher income tax for anyone with incomes of more than about £90,000, higher corporation tax and the gradual appropriation into employee trusts of up to 10 percent of the equity of companies with at least 250 employees – which one large firm of lawyers has estimated is equivalent to an effective 32 percent tax rate.

These are all just proposals at present. Keep an eye on the debates at the Labour Party conference in September – that’s where the decisions will be made about how far these ideas will go.

Danby Bloch is chairman of Helm Godfrey and head of editorial strategy at Platforum

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Simon Hall 20th August 2019 at 11:48 am

    Last one to leave, please turn the lights off?

