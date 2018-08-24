Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Danby Bloch: Is percentage charging best for your firm?

By

Forty per cent of advisers have reviewed their charging structure in the past six months, according to research by Platforum.

The reason is not hard to find: regulation, and Mifid II in particular.

But what is interesting is that, so far at least, advisers do not seem to be making changes to how they charge.

A fascinating insight into adviser charging is available in the FCA’s Data Bulletin 13, published in June this year following a previous review around the same time in 2017.

Every owner or manager of an advice business should take a look at this free data. It is the easiest way to find out what has been happening in the market and to benchmark charging practices. That said, there is a bit of a lag. The data shows what was happening with charging last year, pre-Mifid ll.

Keith Richards: Contingent charging must be preserved 

The predominant approaches relate charges to assets under advice, either directly or indirectly, especially for ongoing advice and service. The larger the firm, the more likely it is its charges are based on a percentage of assets under advice.

The first development to note is that between 2016 and 2017, advisers’ total revenue from adviser charging shot up by an impressive 27 per cent. The bigger increase came from ongoing rather than initial charges.

The structure of making initial charges at the start of a relationship or for one-off work or when new money comes into a portfolio is widespread, with levels ranging on average between 1 and 3 per cent. Ongoing charges for continuing advice range on average between 0.5 and 1 per cent.

The challenges of Mifid ll lie in the requirements to make the charges more explicit and salient, with advisers having to provide estimates of future annual charges and then account for actual charges once they have been taken. There is also generally much more of a burden on advisers to demonstrate value and to provide the promised services.

Danby Bloch: Centralised retirement propositions do not mean uniformity of outcomes

So how should advisers be reassessing their charging processes in the light of these developments?

First of all, there is the question of whether the percentage charge of assets under mangement is a satisfactory basis for determining how much clients should pay. Of course, a few advisers do not charge on this basis.

The concerns about AUM based charging are real and can present problems for both advisers and clients. The main ones are as follows:

  • The charges do not always relate to the amount of work done. The affairs of a client with a large portfolio might be simpler and easier to deal with than those of a much less wealthy client, so the rich client may be overcharged and the poorer client may pay too little. In one firm, a recent comparison between time actually spent on clients and AUM charges paid revealed larger clients were being charged about the right amounts but small clients – where fees were under £1,000 a year – were being substantially undercharged for the levels of work done.
  • From year to year, the amount of work for a client can vary considerably but the fees stay pretty much constant, just going up or down with the value for the portfolio.
  • From a firm’s point of view, there can also be a mismatch between its costs and the investment market values on which it bases its charges. Its regulatory or other costs could leap just as its income falls in a bear market.

The arguments for AUM based charging are as follows:

  • It is simple
  • Clients accept it (most of them certainly do not seem to like time-cost based charging)
  • It generally reflects the value of the work done and the extra responsibility of looking after a larger portfolio.

The reality is that this will be the basis for most charging structures, especially among larger firms, but there are a range of different methods to supplement that, especially for initial and one-off charges.

So, here are the areas where advisers should look to review their charges:

  1. Should there normally be a minimum charging level for clients?
  2. How well are you monitoring levels of work in relation to charges made?
  3. What are the levels of AUM at which you tier percentage charges? How often do you revise them and what basis?
  4. Should you charge extra for certain fixed services such as tax planning or cash flow modelling, or is it part of the core proposition? If so, should you cut the percentage charges?
  5. If you outsource investment management, should you adjust fees accordingly?
  6. How should you treat new money coming into a portfolio? Is it an opportunity to charge more or should it be treated like any other increase in a portfolio’s value?

Money Marketing will be holding a panel session with leading financial planners on how to decide on the right fee structure at the Money Marketing Interactive conference next month. To secure one of the last available places, register now.

Danby Bloch is chairman of national advice firm Helm Godfrey and consultant at Platforum

Recommended

Platforms face difficult second half after sluggish sales

Platforms should brace themselves for a difficult second half of the year as sluggish Isa sales led to a soft second quarter, consultancy Fundscape says. Fundscape’s latest platform market figures show total platform assets – including the advised and direct-to-consumer sectors – grew by £32bn to £604bn in the second quarter of the year. However, […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA warns of BlackRock clone scam

The FCA has warned of a scam involving a clone firm pretending to be BlackRock. In a warning notice on its website, the regulator draws attention to BlackRock Crypto Asset Management, which it says is a copycat firm of BlackRock Investment Management (UK). The warning notice says: “This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; […]

Moneyfarm eyes advice expansion as customer numbers double

Robo-adviser Moneyfarm has seen the number of investors using its service double in the past year, latest results show. It now has almost 30,000 clients. However, despite revenues topping £1m for the first time, total losses increased to nearly £14m. Since the launch of a new pension product this year, the average first investment size […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 24th August 2018 at 11:19 am

    I find it hard to understand this obsession with percentage charging by advisers.

    Stockbrokers charge by percentage and always have done and they don’t seem to be agonising over this, nor does the Regulator seem to comment on it.

  2. Mike Hunt 24th August 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Obviously Danny Bloch’s firm doesnt charge %’s .
    I cant find their charges on their website

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com