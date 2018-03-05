The cyclical drivers behind the EM renaissance

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune

The outperformance of emerging markets that began in January 2016 and extended through the rest of that year and 2017 has continued in the first months of 2018. Perhaps the most important driver behind this sustained strength – the first consecutive years of outperformance since 2009/10 – is the ongoing synchronised recovery in global growth underway since early 2016.

