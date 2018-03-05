Money Marketing
The cyclical drivers behind the EM renaissance

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune

The outperformance of emerging markets that began in January 2016 and extended through the rest of that year and 2017 has continued in the first months of 2018. Perhaps the most important driver behind this sustained strength – the first consecutive years of outperformance since 2009/10 – is the ongoing synchronised recovery in global growth underway since early 2016.

Investment risks
This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

