Curtis Banks poaches from WH Ireland for new CFO

Curtis Banks has hired former WH Ireland finance director Dan Cowland to be the Sipp provider’s new chief financial officer.

Subject to regulatory approval, Cowland will start on 8 July.

Current chief financial officer Paul Tarran will remain a member of the board for a period of time to ensure an orderly hand-over, before standing down.

Cowland had spent five years at WH Ireland before joining Curtis Banks, and is the latest in a string of departures for the embattled wealth manager.

He resigned his post in November, as results revealed WH Ireland was continuing to look to grow the discretionary management side of its business.

Cowland also formerly held positions at Shore Capital Stockbrokers, Macquarie Bank and Lehman Brothers.

Curtis Banks chief executive Will Self says: “It is a measure of our quality and future plans for growth that we’re able to attract high quality people to Curtis Banks, and I’m delighted to welcome Dan on to our board as chief financial officer. He brings a wealth of experience, having successfully grown listed businesses in our sector, and is a great addition to our strong management team as we look to build on our momentum.