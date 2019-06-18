Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Current multi asset positioning

Nersen Pillay, Investment Director within Royal London Asset Management’s multi asset team provides an update on the latest positioning of the Royal London Global Multi Asset Portfolios (GMAPs).

Read the blog

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Nersen Pillay

Investment Director

Recommended

Due diligence in an ever evolving market

Adrian Gaspar, Multi-Asset Investment Specialist at M&GPrudential Treasury and Investment Office (T&IO), looks at areas to be assessed for robust due diligence. Advisers who recommend risk managed funds to their clients will often do so on the premise that the chosen solution may be held for several years. Whilst they are generally designed and mandated […]

Drawing up a drawdown plan

Using risk targeted funds in drawdown When it comes to investing in funds at drawdown, investors often lean towards low risk. This is because low risk funds typically carry lower volatility, which leads to lower fluctuations of returns. They can also help manage sequencing risks and lead to a more stable monthly income. This might […]

Protection Watch: Benefits at risk and the best protection questions

Protection Review chief executive Kevin Carr looks at recent market events Answering the best protection questionsSince moving into the world of PR more than a decade ago, I have developed a few favourite statements and questions. “The answer is yes, what is the question?” is a good one for journalists and, for clients, “thought leaders […]

Mike Fox, Royal London Asset Management

Sustainable investing: what’s RLAM’s approach?

Mike Fox describes RLAM’s approach to sustainable investing, highlighting the inherently flexible nature of our offering, comprising a suite of products that span the asset class mix. He also shares insights into how the team integrate sustainability into their investment decisions. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA confirms Woodford investigation after year-long concerns

Responding to concerns over the suspended Woodford fund, the FCA has said it first contacted the fund’s legal owner about risks in February 2018, and is now investigating events that led to the suspension. In a letter to Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan, the FCA’s chief executive Andrew Bailey said the regulator was first […]

Rachel Vahey: Is phased drawdown right for your clients?

As more people mix pension income with earned income, phased drawdown is growing in importance There is no doubt the nature of retirement is changing. People are increasingly considering different ways to transition to it from full-time work, with many choosing part-time work or a consultancy career. This is being driven by several factors: the […]

Advice in the regions: Paying for choice in the capital

London’s access to wealthy clients and location can mean setting up a firm comes at a cost The capital city may not really be paved with gold, but it has more than its fair share of wealthy clients for advisers to service. Known as a place where people’s careers and businesses can thrive on the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com