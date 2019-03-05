Money Marketing
Current multi asset positioning

With continuing questions around global growth, US interest rates and Brexit, Nersen Pillay, Investment Director at Royal London Asset Management provides an update on positioning within our multi asset funds, as the Investment Clock predicts soggy growth and weaker inflation expectations.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.9 billion of assets (as at 31.12.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

