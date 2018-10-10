Money Marketing
Current multi asset positioning

As we head into the final quarter of 2018, Nersen Pillay, Investment Director at Royal London Asset Management, sets out our current multi asset positioning. He reflects on the changing global environment that we have seen across the year so far and explains the impacts that a strong US dollar is having on regions.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £117.1 billion of assets (as at 30.06.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

