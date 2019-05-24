Croydon (the sequel) and hitting the Headlines: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Croydon (the sequel)

You are currently reading the second edition of Money Marketing to be produced from our shiny new base in Wellesley Grove, Croydon. The teething troubles of any office move, you will be relieved to know, are now well and truly behind us. Aside from shouting about forgotten passwords, the main talking point has actually been that of hot chocolate.

That this comes free out of a fancy machine is frankly a huge upgrade on our Soho digs. Or it was, until one Money Marketing staffer was served an abomination of weak and lukewarm brown liquid.

But never fear, building services emailed not five minutes later: “If the machine starts to run out of hot chocolate and begins spitting out stuff that resembles what your mam used to buy from Kwik Save in five pint buckets, please let us know.” We’re glad they are taking this seriously.

Hitting the Headline(s)

Money Marketing has finally recovered after winning Financial B2B Title of the Year at the Headlinemoney Awards a few weeks ago. Thanks to the judges for saying some very nice things about us, including praising the amount of original reporting we do and ability to take people to task when required. But even bigger thanks go to a certain PR agency for sending us a box of brownies for the win.

Despite arriving some two weeks after the night itself, they are still very much appreciated…

Out of context

‘Christianity and financial advice aren’t actually corresponding activities’

Compliance consultant Adam Samuel doesn’t want to hear any kind of excuse for poor financial advice

‘I’ve been trying to do that for about four years now…’

Sandringham chief executive Tim Sargisson finally changes his phone’s settings so that it doesn’t go to voicemail after only a couple of rings

‘I thought it was a Prudential webinar! I’d much rather talk to you though’

Billy Burrows apologises for joining a Money Marketing conference call late

Separated at birth

English actor Ray Winstone

MPA Financial Management managing director Phil McGovern

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.