Simple, comprehensive critical illness definitions

As medical sciences continue to advance, more and more people are now surviving critical illnesses, but there is often a financial impact to living with an illness. That’s why it’s important your clients understand there’s more to protection than simply life insurance.

At Scottish Widows, we focus our critical illness cover where it matters most for your clients. It’s why we provide comprehensive cover, with critical illness definitions that are easy to understand. Some examples of our approach to simplifying our definitions are:

  • Having one simple, clear additional payment for cancer in situ requiring surgery
  • Combining Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia definitions
  • Removing blanket drug and alcohol exclusions from 5 conditions.

For more information on how we’re continuing to make our cover more comprehensive and easier to understand, watch our short film.

Find out more about Scottish Widows Protect here.

