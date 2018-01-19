Credit outlook 2018

RLAM’s Head of Credit, Eric Holt recaps 2017 and outlines prospects for credit strategies in our brief video.

Watch the video here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Senior Fund Manager, Paola Binns discusses opportunities for credit strategies in 2018 in our brief video.

Watch the video here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.